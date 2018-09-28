Pam Bugler and her son, Simon, are planning to open Against the Grain, a gluten-free, dairy-free food truck.
Pam Bugler and her son, Simon, are planning to open Against the Grain, a gluten-free, dairy-free food truck. Courtesy photo
Pam Bugler and her son, Simon, are planning to open Against the Grain, a gluten-free, dairy-free food truck. Courtesy photo
Dining With Denise Neil

Dining With Denise Neil

Denise Neil has the latest Wichita restaurant news, with comings & goings, recent reviews and more.

Dining With Denise Neil

Wichita mother and son starting business that serves gluten-free, dairy-free comfort food

By Denise Neil

dneil@wichitaeagle.com

September 28, 2018 03:02 PM

A new food business focused on gluten- and dairy-free comfort food will open this fall in Wichita.

Pam Bugler and her youngest son, Simon Bugler, are in the process of opening a new food truck that they’ll call Against the Grain.

They’ve custom-ordered a pull-behind, enclosed 16-foot food trailer, which they should receive this week and hope to have ready to take out by Halloween.

Pam, who has celiac disease and a dairy allergy, has long been testing recipes out of necessity. Now, she wants to share her expertise with other people who have the same dietary restrictions.

“I’ve been celiac for six years, and it’s hard for me to go out to eat for fear of being contaminated or cross-contaminated,” Pam said. “I want to be able to really cater to people who have food allergies.”

Pan said the menu will include dishes like pulled pork on Texas toast, chicken and egg noodles, shrimp with garlic chili sauce and chocolate molten lava cake. She and Simon also plan to do lots of grilling, roasting and smoking of meats.

The duo plan to take the trailer on the road to serve at festivals around the state and even out of state. They also hope to get in the rotation at the various pop-up parks and food truck rallies in Wichita.

Wheat has been used for thousands of years as the foundation of our diet. But many Americans have a condition called celiac disease, which is an intolerance to wheat, barley and rye. Its symptoms can be subtle, but if you don't stick to a gluten-f

By

The name “Against the Grain” not only refers to the grain-free menu but also to the personalities of mother and son, Pam said. The two like to laugh together and cook together, and they get along well, Pam said.

She wants their focus to be not only serving food that tastes good but also on helping to educate people with food allergies about what’s safe for them to eat.

“I think the misnomer out there is that cooking gluten-free and eating gluten-free means everything tastes like cardboard, and that’s not the case at all,” she said.

I’ll let you know when Against the Grain is ready to hit the streets.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle

  Comments  