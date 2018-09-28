Wichita mother and son starting business that serves gluten-free, dairy-free comfort food

A new food business focused on gluten- and dairy-free comfort food will open this fall in Wichita.

Pam Bugler and her youngest son, Simon Bugler, are in the process of opening a new food truck that they’ll call Against the Grain.

They’ve custom-ordered a pull-behind, enclosed 16-foot food trailer, which they should receive this week and hope to have ready to take out by Halloween.

Pam, who has celiac disease and a dairy allergy, has long been testing recipes out of necessity. Now, she wants to share her expertise with other people who have the same dietary restrictions.

“I’ve been celiac for six years, and it’s hard for me to go out to eat for fear of being contaminated or cross-contaminated,” Pam said. “I want to be able to really cater to people who have food allergies.”

Pan said the menu will include dishes like pulled pork on Texas toast, chicken and egg noodles, shrimp with garlic chili sauce and chocolate molten lava cake. She and Simon also plan to do lots of grilling, roasting and smoking of meats.





The duo plan to take the trailer on the road to serve at festivals around the state and even out of state. They also hope to get in the rotation at the various pop-up parks and food truck rallies in Wichita.

