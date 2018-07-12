Old Town bar and grill closes after 7 months; dueling piano bar relocates

The two businesses that took over the bar and restaurant space at 222 N. Washington at the beginning of the year have closed after just under seven months in business.

The Bullpen, which Club Rodeo owners Eric and Tracy Ragain opened in January, and the dueling piano bar called Keys that they opened in the adjoining space, both have just closed.

Eric Ragain said only that he had relocated Keys to his existing nightclub, Club Rodeo, at 10001 E. Kellogg. It opened last Friday, and club Rodeo general manager Kyle Kelley said that people who pay the cover charge to get into Club Rodeo will also have access to Keys. It’s set up in a previously-unused room inside the bar, and it opens at 7 p.m. (with pianos starting at 8 p.m.) on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The sign posted on the door at The Bullpen reads, “We are sad to announce that the Bullpen is permanently closed. Thank you to everyone who came out and spent time with us here, we appreciate you.”

The Bullpen space had previously been home to Joe’s Oldtown Bar & Grill, but owner Charlie Badeen closed it in November after six years in business. Badeen also had run a club called 316 Lounge & Nightclub in the spot that became Keys.



