Popular Wichita Chinese restaurant closing after 41 years in business

Hong Kong Restaurant, a Wichita Chinese food tradition for 41 years, will be closed by the end of September.

A family member of the owners of Hong Kong, which operates at 3028 S. Seneca, shared the news on Facebook over the weekend, and his post has been shared over and over by saddened fans who are mourning the impending loss of their favorite mandarin chicken, apricot sauce and cinnamon rolls.

The relative shared a sign that said “retirement” at the top and read: “Hong Kong Restaurant will be closing its doors at the end of September. That you to all of our customers for their support over the last 41 years; it has been our pleasure to serve you.”

He said his mother, father, aunts and uncles have worked at the restaurant “since the beginning.”

People who commented on the post were making plans to visit the restaurant for a final time or reminiscing about their favorite dishes. Many former Hong Kong employees chimed in with fond memories of working there over the years.

The relative warns that, since word has spread about the closing, Hong Kong has been slammed with business. The owners are having trouble keeping up with the volume and sometimes run out of food before closing. He said he’d be surprised if Hong Kong stays open until the end of the month and that those who come in for a last taste should temper their expectations.

In the meantime, you can prepare for farewell by reading Wichita Eagle Dining Panelist Johnna Kolar’s review of the restaurant that we published last year.



