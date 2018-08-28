The Smallcakes Cupcakery at Maple and Ridge closed on Tuesday, but the east-side store at the Shops at Tallgrass will remain open.
West Wichita bakery closes, but the east-side shop will remain

By Denise Neil

August 28, 2018 09:57 PM

A popular Wichita bakery that’s had two locations now is down to one.

On Monday, the owners of Smallcakes Cupcakery announced via Facebook to their customers that they will close their west-side store, which opened last year at 7130 W. Maple, in the same strip center at Maple and Ridge that has McAlister’s Deli and a Chipotle.

The shop’s last day was Tuesday.

The original store, which opened in 2013 at the Shops at Tallgrass, 21st and Rock, will continue to operate. The family will “consolidate both of our stores back to the original East Wichita location,” the post said.

“We’re a small family, and two businesses is a lot,” said Shelby Crowley, one of the family members who helps run the shop. “We’ve had a lot of things happen in the family.”

Crowley said the family has enjoyed doing business on the west side and had no problems there. The decision to close was made for purely personal reasons, she said.

The east-side Smallcakes will continue to serve the lavishly decorated and frosted cupcakes the shop has been known for. It also will continue its popular “Wedding Cake Wednesdays,” when it serves cupcakes that taste like wedding cake.

The hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

