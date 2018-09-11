The west side’s most anticipated new pizza place is now open

The new west-side Ziggy’s Pizza at 13th and Tyler has been quietly open since last week, but it wasn’t until now that owner Ryan Verbeckmoes wanted the whole city to know, he said.

The “soft opening” last week and over the weekend gave his new staff members a chance to learn their jobs and figure out how to handle large crowds.

Now, they’re ready, Verbeckmoes says.

“We announced it on our Facebook page that we were open on Friday, and on Friday and Saturday we were very busy — even busier than we were even expecting without announcing it in The Eagle,” he said.

The new store, which is in Northwest Center in the spot formerly occupied by Talliano’s and Uncle Joe’s Pizzeria, is Wichita’s third Ziggy’s. Brothers Ryan and Jamie Verbeckmoes and their parents, Joe and Becky, opened the first in College Hill’s Clifton Square in 2012.

The popular pizza place, which features rectangular pizzas, toasted sandwiches and a big beer selection, added a second restaurant last year, when sister Kristi and her husband, Jonathan Fenwick, opened on the east-side at 12115 E. 21st St. North.

The new Ziggy’s will have the same menu as the first two as well as the same hours: 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. All Ziggy’s are closed on Sundays.

Verbeckmoes said the family is happy to be a part of the growth on the corner of 13th and Tyler that has happened in the last couple of years with the addition of the Tyler Pointe development, a new QuikTrip and a new Hardee’s. And they also like the store’s proximity to schools like Northwest High and Bishop Carroll and to the Westurban baseball fields.





“We love the area,” he said. “We think this corner is really up and coming, and we love the neighborhood.”

For more information on the new Ziggy’s, call 316-201-1811.