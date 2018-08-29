When Churn & Burn east opens Saturday, visitors may recognize its salvaged centerpiece

When Christian Shomberg opens his second Churn & Burn ice cream and coffee shop — this one on the east side — astute Wichita ice cream fans might notice a familiar fixture inside.

Shomberg, who will open his new store on Saturday in a completely remodeled former Orange Leaf space at 11414 E. Central, has salvaged a key piece from Wichita’s frozen treat past: the fancy, spinning gelato machine that former Caffe Moderne owner Janet Rine had imported from Italy back in 2007.

That Ferrari-red machine, which she paid $30,000 for 11 years ago, was used by Melad Stephan in the restaurant he ran in the Old Town Square space after Caffe Moderne closed. But it’s been in storage since Shomberg bought it long ago, thinking it’d someday be a nice touch if he was ever able to open a second Churn & Burn.

Now that day has arrived, and the refurbished machine is the centerpiece in the new store, which has a much different look than the original that Shomberg and his then-fiancee, now-wife Jamee opened in 2014 on Oliver just south of Kellogg, serving a menu of liquid nitrogren-frozen ice cream and coffee drinks.





That store has a whimsical, colorful interior, decorated with many salvaged pieces from Joyland. Although the Shombergs (and their customers) like the look of the original, for the second store, they’ve gone with a more sleek look with a Wichita flag theme and color scheme. It’s the look Shomberg hopes to replicate when he follows through on his plans to open several more Churn & Burn stores in the future.

In addition to that eye-catching gelato machine, which will display ice cream instead of gelato, the new shop has modern looking tables and chairs, a big counter, red, white and blue decor and television screens broadcasting live the smoky magic that’s always happening at the ice cream-making station.

The new Church & Burn has something else the original doesn’t have — a drive through. Shomberg hopes to build his morning coffee business with the drive-through. He offers a full lineup of coffee and espresso drinks in addition to his ice cream treats. The menu also offers several frozen coffee drinks, gelato and Italian soda.

The new store will open on Saturday, and its hours will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.