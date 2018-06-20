Popular ice cream shop Churn & Burn opening a second Wichita store

Eventually, Christian Shomberg says, he envisions at least four Wichita Churn & Burn ice cream stores.

But for now, he’s settling for two.

Shomberg, a Wichita businessman who three years ago opened his first Churn & Burn with his then-fiancee, now-wife Jamee, is about to open a second store in the former Orange Leaf spot at 11414 E. Central, near the corner of Central and Greenwich. The space most recently was home to Pippy’s Frozen Yogurt, which closed in November.

He hopes to open by mid-July.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The Shombergs earned local ice cream fame at their original spot at 548 S. Oliver with the unique way they make their ice cream: by freezing it instantly using liquid nitrogen. The steamy process is as fun to watch as the ice cream is good to eat. In the three years they’ve been open, they’ve come up with an endless list of inventive treats, many of which blend ice cream and coffee, and they’ve experimented with food.

The new spot has a drive-through, which Christian Shomberg said was important because he wants to try to build up his morning coffee business. He’s also going to sell his homemade cinnamon rolls, which his staff has perfected, he said. He may add a few other morning-friendly food items, too.

He’s in the process now of remodeling the space, which he found in the midst of searching for a west-side location.

“After the first year, I was looking out west, but it didn’t come through,” he said. “Then this opportunity came through, and I figured I’d better jump on it.”

He still hopes to find a west-side spot someday, he said, and would like to eventually open a couple of more Churn & Burns shops.

The hours at the new store will likely be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the week and 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends. Shomberg said he’ll let me know when he settles on an opening date.