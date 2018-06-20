Churn & Burn, which specializes in ice cream treats made using liquid nitrogen, is opening a second location this summer.
Churn & Burn, which specializes in ice cream treats made using liquid nitrogen, is opening a second location this summer. Courtesy photo
Churn & Burn, which specializes in ice cream treats made using liquid nitrogen, is opening a second location this summer. Courtesy photo
Dining With Denise Neil

Dining With Denise Neil

Denise Neil has the latest Wichita restaurant news, with comings & goings, recent reviews and more.

Dining With Denise Neil

Popular ice cream shop Churn & Burn opening a second Wichita store

By Denise Neil

dneil@wichitaeagle.com

June 20, 2018 10:22 PM

Eventually, Christian Shomberg says, he envisions at least four Wichita Churn & Burn ice cream stores.

But for now, he’s settling for two.

Shomberg, a Wichita businessman who three years ago opened his first Churn & Burn with his then-fiancee, now-wife Jamee, is about to open a second store in the former Orange Leaf spot at 11414 E. Central, near the corner of Central and Greenwich. The space most recently was home to Pippy’s Frozen Yogurt, which closed in November.

He hopes to open by mid-July.

The Shombergs earned local ice cream fame at their original spot at 548 S. Oliver with the unique way they make their ice cream: by freezing it instantly using liquid nitrogen. The steamy process is as fun to watch as the ice cream is good to eat. In the three years they’ve been open, they’ve come up with an endless list of inventive treats, many of which blend ice cream and coffee, and they’ve experimented with food.

The new spot has a drive-through, which Christian Shomberg said was important because he wants to try to build up his morning coffee business. He’s also going to sell his homemade cinnamon rolls, which his staff has perfected, he said. He may add a few other morning-friendly food items, too.

He’s in the process now of remodeling the space, which he found in the midst of searching for a west-side location.

“After the first year, I was looking out west, but it didn’t come through,” he said. “Then this opportunity came through, and I figured I’d better jump on it.”

He still hopes to find a west-side spot someday, he said, and would like to eventually open a couple of more Churn & Burns shops.

The hours at the new store will likely be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the week and 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends. Shomberg said he’ll let me know when he settles on an opening date.

Honey’s natural sweetness adds a rich depth to this homemade vanilla no-churn soft serve ice cream. (Courtesy of New York Times)

By

Related stories from Wichita Eagle

  Comments  