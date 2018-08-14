Downtown Wichita will get a little piece of Paradise on Wednesday

On Wednesday morning, downtown Wichita will find a sweet new addition on Douglas.
That’s opening day for the new Paradise Donuts, whose owners recently closed their store at 3107 W. Central and moved it to a smaller — but much more high-profile — spot just across the street from all the Naftzger Park and Spaghetti Works District construction in the 600 block of East Douglas.
Marilyn Wright and husband Hervey Wright III, who also own Paradise Donuts at 10607 W. Maple, will open the doors at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. After that, they’ll be open from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. The new shop will be closed on Mondays.
It took over the former 86 Cold Press site inside The Renfro at 612 E. Douglas, a spot that became free when 86 Cold Press owner Austin Dugan moved his juice store and cafe to a larger space at 600 E. Douglas, a few doors to the west.
The Wrights had to only slightly alter the interior, freshening it up and adding a big new display case at the entrance. Customers who walk in are greeted with a splash of color from the festively decorated doughnuts, and the case also has cinnamon rolls and apple fritters. The shop sells breakfast burritos, biscuits and gravy, sausage rolls and meat pies, too. There’s also coffee.
The little space is bright with lots of natural light and has room for two tables and a little couch. The owners are planning to add LED lights to their old Paradise sign from West Central and hang it up in the new space, where it will be visible from the street.
Marilyn Wright, who now has a front-row view of all the construction going on across the street, said she’s excited about what’s happening on the block. The project, scheduled to be done by next fall, will include the redevelopment of Naftzger Park, the addition of 41 new apartments in the old Spaghetti Works building and the construction of a new office and retail complex that’s expected to have four to five new restaurants.
“It’s going to be great when they get in there,” she said. “The more businesses down here, the better.”
Marilyn Wright said she’s also looking forward to the opening of the new Cargill building not too far away.
Paradise will likely add some evening hours for Final Fridays, she said, and it may add more evening hours in the future.
