Longtime Wichita restaurant, home of the cheap steak dinner, is closed for ‘regrouping’

It’s been in business since at least the early 1990s, and it’s known as the home of the super-inexpensive steak dinner.
But now, fans of Walt’s All American Bar & Grill at 5534 W. Central are worried that their favorite hole-in-the-wall restaurant is gone. It’s been closed since July 30, and a sign posted on the door ever since has read “Walt’s is closed for remodeling and regrouping.”
Now, some customers say they are starting to wonder if the restaurant, which many of said has a “Cheers” feel to it, is coming back at all.
Longtime manager Brian Stuart, who has been at Walt’s since 1998, said that the restaurant will in fact reopen, likely by early September.
The restaurant had some staff turnover and had been needing some updating, he said, so at the end of July, “we figured now was as good a time as any.”
While closed, Walt’s will get some plumbing work and general repairs. Owners also are putting on a new bar top and repainting inside. The menu will undergo some minor changes as well, Stuart said.
Our Wichita Eagle Dining Panel reviewer Johnna Kolar visited Walt’s in late 2016 and said she was impressed with the quality of the burgers, fish, chicken tenders and sides, especially in relation to the price.
Walt’s has been around since at least the early 1990s, Stuart said. Eagle archives trace it back to 1992. In the late 1960s through early 1980s, a well-known business called Emerald Lounge operated out of the spot.
I’ll let you know when Walt’s is back in business.
Comments