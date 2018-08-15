One of Wichita’s top burger joints adds a breakfast menu full of ‘Hangover Helpers’

Ask Wichita diners who sells the best burger in town, and their lists will usually include the Oasis Lounge, a longtime Wichita bar at 4121 W. Maple. Now, the owners of the Oasis are hoping to land on some “best breakfast” lists, too.

In a week, Oasis owners Darci and Lance Lechner are planning to add breakfast to their menu, taking advantage of a law passed this year that allows Kansas bars and restaurants to start serving drinks at 6 a.m.

They’ve concocted a big breakfast menu, which you can see below, and it includes basic breakfast items as well as a bunch of offbeat dishes the owners playfully call “Hangover Helpers.”

“We always have a few people coming in at 9 and just sitting and having drinks,” Darci said. “And we always kind of discussed breakfast. With the law changing, we thought this was probably the time to do it and kind of target third shifters and some of the businesses around here.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The first breakfast service will be on Wednesday, Aug. 22, Darci said. It’ll be offered from 6 to 11 a.m. daily.

The Lechners, who also have just completed a mini-remodel of their bar, have a traditional egg, bacon, and hash brown meal on the menu for $6.99 as well as things like build-your-own omelets, biscuits and gravy, pancakes and French toast.

They wanted to have some fun with the morning menu, though, inspired by their famous “Ultimate Burger,” made with two grilled cheese sandwiches in place of a hamburger bun.

The breakfast menu has an item called The Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich, which is a hamburger/sausage patty topped with an egg, cheese, two strips of bacon and pepper jelly. Two slices of French toast replace the bun.

There’s also The Hangover Helper Nachos, which feature tortilla chips topped with ground sausage, scrambled eggs, hash browns, nacho cheese, onions, tomatoes and chopped bacon. Jalapenos, sour cream and homemade salsa are served on the side.

The Lenchers have also concocted a playful list of “Hair of the Dog” drinks, including a pickle juice margarita (Darci said she’s read pickle juice has hangover helping properties) and an Ultimate Bloody Mary, which is garnished with a jalapeno popper, a mini cheeseburger, bacon, a fried pickle, an olive, a lime wedge and a celery stalk.

Breakfast happy hour will be from 6 to 8 a.m., when wells, domestic bottles and domestic draws will be half price and house bloody Marys will be $3.50.

“For the third shift, it does make sense,” she said. “They could go to Denny’s or IHOP, but you can’t have drinks.”

The first plage of the Oasis Lounge’s new breakfast menu Courtesy