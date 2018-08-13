Delano dessert restaurant Milkfloat is branching out from sweets for the first time

Milkfloat opened at 535 W. Douglas in Delano in October 2016, and sine then, it’s stayed true to its mission of serving sweets, baked goods, ice cream and coffee.

But recently, the dessert restaurant’s owners decided to branch out a little.

The staff has been experimenting with offering an occasional savory breakfast item, but the idea was so popular with customers that last week, Milkfloat added a daily savory breakfast menu.

“We just really wanted to do something savory,” said Heidi Cruz, Milkfloat’s executive chef. “We started out with a quiche, and that turned out amazing. After that, we thought, ‘What can we do with this?’”

The new breakfast menu includes a breakfast sandwich made with a buttermilk biscuit with a Yoder sausage patty, a fried egg and white cheddar cheese. Customers also can order the biscuit with house-made jam.

The breakfast menu also includes quiche and biscuits and gravy. Cruz said they’ll likely rotate some items in and out as time goes on.