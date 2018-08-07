A Rock Road restaurant on the perimeter of Towne East closes after nine years

Wichita used to have two Genghis Grills. Now it has none.
The restaurant, which has operated at 111 S. Rock Road since 2009, closed on Monday. A sign on the door announced the news to customers, as did a post on Facebook.
“As of Monday August 6th Genghis Grill will be closing its doors and will no longer be open for business. We greatly appreciate all of our loyal fans throughout the years Than you all. Management,” the sign read.
The restaurant, which sits on the perimeter of Towne East mall, now has paper hanging in all of its windows, and a U-Haul truck was parked in the back on Tuesday afternoon.
Genghis Grill closed at the end of July, when a sign on the door that said there had been an electrical problem. On Sunday, someone who answered the phone at the store said that a corporate team was scheduled to visit on Monday to assess the situation.
One reader messaged me and reported that her adult son “almost cried” when he learned the news of the closing.
At one time, Wichita had two Genghis Grills, but the west-side restaurant at Central and Tyler (where The Sweet Spot is now) closed in December 2014.
No one answered the phone on Tuesday at the restaurant, but I’ve sent a message to the corporate office.
Terry Newman and Frank Carney’s PJ Wichita group opened Wichita’s first Genghis Grill at the spot at Rock and Douglas, which had previously held a Bennigan’s. They opened the west-side restaurant In 2010 in a building that had been vacated by Krispy Kreme. They sold both restaurants in late 2013.
Genghis Grill was a Mongolian-style grill where diners filled bowls with raw vegetables and meats then watched as they were cooked on a round grill. Wichita still has a Hu-Hot restaurant, which is similar, at 2035 N. Rock Road.
