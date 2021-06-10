Some local Smoothie King stores offering free smoothies for a year at weekend’s reopenings

Do you want a chance at free smoothies for a year?

Lucky guests at each of the four renovated Smoothie King stores in Wichita and Derby will win the smoothie jackpot as part of grand reopening celebrations this weekend.

Smoothie King invites customers to join the day-long party starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. The first 50 guests at each store will receive a goodie bag. Ten random bags will include coupons for a year of free smoothies. Throughout the day, anyone can get a free “extra” or “enhancer” with their smoothie purchase.

The four locations are:

Smoothie King Store 1350: 1861 E. Madison, Suite 600, Derby, KS 67037

Smoothie King Store 1189: 711 Douglas Ave, Suite 101, Wichita KS 67211





Smoothie King Store 311: 8000 W Central Ave, Suite 500, Wichita KS 67212





Smoothie King Store 397: 3236 N. Rock Rd., Suite 200, Wichita KS 67226

The locations have been “refreshed with a new look and feel,” the company said in a news release.

The remodels and reopenings come after the local franchisee closed the locations in November amid a dispute with the corporate office. The four stores are now owned by the Dallas-based company. They starting serving customers again earlier this spring.

Smoothie King is planning an expansion in the Wichita market. Dining with Denise reported in March that two new stores are planned this year, with up to two additional stores next year. At the time, locations had not been determined.

Smoothie King offers dozens of customizable smoothies made with whole fruits and organic vegetables and no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. The company’s mission is to “help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies.”