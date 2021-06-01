Restaurant News & Reviews

Pizza Hut is bringing back an ‘iconic’ fan-favorite. Here’s what to know

This Dec. 15, 2016, file photo shows a Pizza Hut restaurant in New Orleans. The chain is bringing back The Edge pizza. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
If your favorite part of pizza is the toppings, Pizza Hut has some very good news: It’s bringing back “The Edge.”

Maybe you remember it — the thin-crust, square-sliced pizza was first released in 1997 and became “iconic” for having toppings all the way to the edge (get it?) of the pizza.

Many pizza fans loved the “tavern-style” pie.

“The Edge is a pizza our customers constantly ask us to bring back,” general manager David Graves said in a statement.

The Edge returns to Pizza Hut June 1. Hand-out Pizza Hut

It has returned in four recipes:

The pizzas are available starting Tuesday at participating locations and available for a limited time, though Pizza Hut didn’t say for how long.

They can be ordered for delivery, carry out and pick up for $12.99, though prices may be higher in some areas.

Find your nearest Pizza Hut here.

The release comes after the chain relaunched its popular “Book It!” program and soon after released a new Detroit-style pizza, which featured tomato sauce poured over the toppings.

At the end of last year, Pizza Hut also dipped its toes into the plant-based meats market, partnering with Beyond Meat to add two pizzas made with plant-based Italian sausage to menus for a limited time.

