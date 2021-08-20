Movie Maniac

Take 36 film race attracts more than 150 filmmakers for sleep-deprived Wichita weekend

By Rod Pocowatchit Eagle correspondent

“Misisipi,” directed by Todd Ramsey and produced by Chloe Stephenson, was the grand prize winner at last weekend’s Take 36 film race showcase, presented by the Tallgrass Film Association.
“Misisipi,” directed by Todd Ramsey and produced by Chloe Stephenson, was the grand prize winner at last weekend’s Take 36 film race showcase, presented by the Tallgrass Film Association. Courtesy photo

Last weekend, Tallgrass Film Association’s Take 36 film race challenge attracted more than 150 local filmmakers to write, shoot, edit and submit an original six-minute short film within a 36-hour timeline. Whew! That’s no small feat, believe me.

There were some required elements that each film had to include: a prop (candy), a line of dialogue (“How do you spell Mississippi?”), a silhouette shot and the element “run” (as in a shot of someone running, for example). The event was presented by Emprise Bank.

A showcase was held Aug. 15 at WAVE venue in Old Town featuring the top 10 films as voted on by a judges panel, and awards were given out. About 250 people attended the event, spread out for social distancing.

The grand prize winner was “Misisipi,” directed by Todd Ramsey and produced by Chloe Stephenson, who won a $1,000 cash prize as well as a screening slot at the upcoming 19th annual Tallgrass Film Festival in October. The film also won the audience award.

Second place, with a cash award of $500, was “Dark Water, Dark Skies,” directed by Monica Biltz and produced by Maria Victoria Savage.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Third place, also with a cash prize of $500, was awarded to “Sham Fam,” directed and produced by Natalie Rolfe.

The best emerging filmmaker award, also a $500 cash prize, was awarded to “Cul-de-sac,” directed and produced by Katelynn Tiffany.

The recipient of the female filmmaker award, which included a $500 prize as well, was “The Daily Death,” directed and produced by Kacy Meinecke.

Here were the additional top 10 showcase films:

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Programming awards went to:

The entire showcase is available to watch online through Sunday, Aug. 29 at www.goelevent.com/Tallgrass/e/VirtualTake36Showcase. The cost is $5.

Reach Rod Pocowatchit at rodrick@rawdzilla.com.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service