Take 36 film race attracts more than 150 filmmakers for sleep-deprived Wichita weekend

Last weekend, Tallgrass Film Association’s Take 36 film race challenge attracted more than 150 local filmmakers to write, shoot, edit and submit an original six-minute short film within a 36-hour timeline. Whew! That’s no small feat, believe me.

There were some required elements that each film had to include: a prop (candy), a line of dialogue (“How do you spell Mississippi?”), a silhouette shot and the element “run” (as in a shot of someone running, for example). The event was presented by Emprise Bank.

A showcase was held Aug. 15 at WAVE venue in Old Town featuring the top 10 films as voted on by a judges panel, and awards were given out. About 250 people attended the event, spread out for social distancing.

The grand prize winner was “Misisipi,” directed by Todd Ramsey and produced by Chloe Stephenson, who won a $1,000 cash prize as well as a screening slot at the upcoming 19th annual Tallgrass Film Festival in October. The film also won the audience award.

Second place, with a cash award of $500, was “Dark Water, Dark Skies,” directed by Monica Biltz and produced by Maria Victoria Savage.

Third place, also with a cash prize of $500, was awarded to “Sham Fam,” directed and produced by Natalie Rolfe.

The best emerging filmmaker award, also a $500 cash prize, was awarded to “Cul-de-sac,” directed and produced by Katelynn Tiffany.

The recipient of the female filmmaker award, which included a $500 prize as well, was “The Daily Death,” directed and produced by Kacy Meinecke.

Here were the additional top 10 showcase films:

“Piñ-ahh-ta!” directed by Nate Jones, produced by Gina Nugent.

“Small,” directed by Richard Kerr, produced by Luke Weber.

“Mississippi Silhouette,” directed by Shane Konicki, produced by Shane Konicki, Meredith Konicki and James Luce.

“One Last Job,” directed by Judah Hansen, produced by Kenton Hansen.

“Poltergeist Place,” directed by Naythan Smith and Victoria Gayer, produced by Victoria Gayer.

Programming awards went to:

Best actor: Alexander Ogburn, “Sham Fam”

Best actress: Marta Naomi, Santana Morales, “Poltergeist Place”

Best ensemble cast: “Mississippi Silhouette”

Best cinematography: “Dark Water, Dark Skies,” shot by Aaron Rogers

Best editing: “Watching,” edited by Cole Campbell

Best score/soundtrack: “Spades,” directed by Micah Dennis

Best screenplay: “Misisipi,” written by Briley Meek and Todd Ramsey

Best use of required creative elements: “One Last Job,” directed by Judah Hansen

Best visual effects: “Probing Questions,” Rylee Dulaney

Best costume design: “Piñ-ahh-ta!”

The entire showcase is available to watch online through Sunday, Aug. 29 at www.goelevent.com/Tallgrass/e/VirtualTake36Showcase. The cost is $5.