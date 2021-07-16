Just in time for a “Goonies” watch party in the park: Trivia!

The 1980s classic film “The Goonies” will be shown at a screening party on Saturday, July 17, at Naftzger Park.

“Hey, you guyzzzzzzzzz!”

The Goonies are invading downtown Wichita.

Well, the movie is anyway. The beloved ‘80s classic will be shown at a “Goonies Never Say Die Party” starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, at Naftzger Park, 601 E. Douglas.

The event is free for all ages and open to the public. DJ Merlin Brando will kick things off with an ‘80s-themed set followed by a screening of the film.

The event is hosted by Wave venue and Naftzger Park, and there will be an outside bar and food truck on site.

The film is about a group of young misfits called the Goonies who discover an ancient map and set out on an adventure to find a legendary pirate’s long-lost treasure. It stars several young actors who would go on to successful careers, including Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman and Martha Plimpton. It was executive produced by Steven Spielberg and directed by Richard Donner.

In celebration of the party, here’s a “Goonies” trivia quiz about the film and its crew. No “booty traps” have been set.

1. In what year was “The Goonies” released?

A. 1985

B. 1966

C. 1941

2. What character did Anne Ramsey play?

A. Mama Smith

B. Mama Fratelli

C. Mama Ramsey

3. For which film did Ramsey receive an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress?

A. The Goonies

B. Throw Momma from the Train

C. Gremlins

4. Which superhero film did director Richard Donner direct?

A. Batman

B. Catwoman

C. Superman

5. “The Goonies” was the big-screen debut of which actor?

A. Kirk Cameron

B. Corey Feldman

C. Josh Brolin

6. Who sings “The Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough” theme song?

A. Cyndi Lauper

B. Laura Branigan

C. Madonna

7. What is the name of the pirate whose treasure map is found?

A. One-eyed Willie

B. One-armed Willie

C. One-legged Willie

8. Which one of the Goonies has asthma?

A. Brand

B. Data

C. Mikey

9. Where did “The Goonies” take place?

A. Oregon

B. California

C. Kansas

10. What is the character Chunk’s real name?

A. Walter

B. Lawrence

C. Richard

11. Who does Brand have a crush on?

A. Rosalita

B. Stef

C. Andy

12. What is the Goonies motto?

A. Goonies Never Say Die

B. Goonies Never Surrender

C. Goonies Never Back Down

Answers: 1: A. 2: B. 3: B. 4: C. 5: C. 6: A. 7: A. 8: C. 9: A. 10: B. 11: C. 12: A.