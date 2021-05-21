Truffles, a local filmmaker’s premiere and Bon Jovi among movie events coming soon

Courtesy photo

There are several cool local events and screenings happening in Wichita over the next couple of weeks. Here’s a look:

“The Truffle Hunters” at Mama.Film

This documentary goes deep into the forests of Piedmont, Italy, where a handful of elderly men search for rare and expensive white Alba truffles.

They are guided by a secret culture and their beloved dogs, and live a simpler, slower way of life. They’re untethered to cell phone screens or the Internet, opting instead to make their food and drink by hand and prioritizing in-person connections and community.

As the demand for white truffles increases year after year, even as the supply decreases due to climate change, deforestation and the lack of young people following in their footsteps, the truffle hunters’ secrets are more coveted than ever. However, as it soon becomes clear, these aging men may just hold something much more valuable than even this prized delicacy — the secret to a rich and meaningful life.

The film will screen at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, and Thursday, May 27, at Mama.film’s Community Cinema at the Lux, 120 E. First St. Tickets are $15 at https://www.goelevent.com/mamafilm/e/TheTruffleHunters

World premiere of “Unsurety” at AMC Northrock 14

Local filmmaker Devon Bray will premiere his latest feature film on Friday, May 28, at the AMC Northrock 14 at 3151 N. Penstemon. Showtimes are 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. (a 9 p.m. screening is already sold out). Tickets are $20. For more information on purchasing, go to the film’s Facebook event page at https://fb.me/e/1FD0h1zik.

The film follows Olivia Moore (Kandace Burnett), a broken, hardworking single parent who supports her daughter by running an outpatient clinic with her childhood best friend Karen (Neshia Wilson). After dealing with unfaithful men and other setbacks, Olivia soon meets ex-NFL player Corey Mack (Deonde Crawford), needing assistance on his road to recovery from his injury on the field.

The cast also includes Delno Ebie, Scott Al Tall, Jalisa Brooks, Bridgette Byrd, Lindsey Cotton and Steven Espinoza Jr. The film is produced by Bray Sherika. Devon Bray is also cinematographer and editor.

The film was shot in Wichita in 2020. For more information on Bray Films go to https://brayfilmsmovies.studio.

Bon Jovi: An Encored Drive-In Nights concert

Encore Drive-In Nights is presenting this special Bon Jovi concert at outdoor venues across the United States, Canada and Ireland. Locally, it will be shown at 8:45 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at the Starlite Drive-In, 3900 S. Hydraulic.

The never-before-seen show was recorded live, exclusively for this one-night only event.

General admission per carload (up to six people) is $89. Go to https://starlitefun.com/ for more information.