Regal’s Warren theaters have opening dates; and a spring movie preview

The IMAX theater in west Wichita (file photo) The Wichita Eagle

Moviegoers rejoice! Regal Cinemas is finally, slowly reopening.

Locally, the Warren West and IMAX will reopen on April 23. The Warren East is set to open May 7, while the Warren Old Town will open May 21, all according to Regal’s website at https://www.regmovies.com/static/en/us/theatres-reopening.

Regal will have safety protocols in place, which can be found at https://www.regmovies.com/static/en/us/corona-virus-response.

The Warren theaters will join the already open AMC Northrock 14 in Wichita, the Derby Plaza in Derby, the Chisholm Trail 8 theaters in Newton, the Hutchinson Mall 8 theaters in Hutchinson and the Starlite Drive-In in Wichita.

There has been more shuffling of titles and dates since my spring preview in March (such as Marvel’s “Black Widow” moving to July 9 and “Free Guy” moving to Dec. 11).

Here’s an updated look at what’s coming to theaters (and online) for the rest of spring (as always, things could change, though):

“Mortal Kombat” — This reboot of the franchise based on the popular video game has an MMA fighter seeking out Earth’s greatest champions in a high stakes battle for the universe. Fight! Indeed. (In theaters and on HBO Max April 23)

“The Asset” — Two assassins (Maggie Q and Michael Keaton) who share a mysterious past from Vietnam must form an uneasy alliance and return to Vietnam to track down the killer of her mentor (Samuel L. Jackson). (In theaters April 23)

“Without Remorse” — Michael B. Jordan (“Black Panther”) stars as a U.S. Navy SEAL who uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife by Russian soldiers. Based on the Tom Clancy novel (of course it is). Jamie Bell (”Rocketman”) also stars. (On Amazon Prime Video April 30)

“Wrath of Man” — Director Guy Ritchie teams up with Jason Statham for a fourth time in this actioner (what else would it be?) about a security guard for a cash truck company who’s looking for the people responsible for his son’s murder. (In theaters May 7)

“Those Who Wish Me Dead” — Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan (”Hell or High Water”) directs this tale about a teenage murder witness who finds himself pursued by assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him — and a forest fire threatening them all. Starring Angelina Jolie and Nicholas Hoult. (In theaters and HBO Max May 14)

“Spiral: From the Book of Saw” — A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in this next chapter of the “Saw” grisly horror franchise. With Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson (yes, really). (In theaters May 14)

“Army of the Dead” — A group of mercenaries plot a heist on a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak. Hey, everyone will be distracted, right? Or hungry for brains. With Dave Bautista and Garret Dillahunt. (On Netflix May 21)

“Cruella” — A live-action origin story of Disney’s classic character from “101 Dalmations,” Cruella de Vil (Emma Stone, in full vamp mode). (In theaters and on Disney+ May 28)

“A Quiet Place Part II” — Following the events at their home, the Abbott family now faces the terrors of the outside world, where creatures still hunt by sound. But they realize the creatures are not the only threats they will face. John Krasinski again directs and his wife Emily Blunt returns to her SAG award-winning role. (In theaters May 28)











