Down to the Wire 24-Hour Film Race returns; ‘Greatest Showman Sing-Along’ at the Orpheum

Zac Efron, left, and Hugh Jackman star in “The Greatest Showman.” The Orpheum Theatre will host a sing-along event Sept. 21. Courtesy photo

The Down to the Wire 24-Hour Film Race returns for its 8th year with a new date and some other tweaks.

Team Registration is open online at www.DTTWFilmRace.com ($200 per team/$175 for students) and closes on Monday, Sept. 23, at 7 a.m. Teams will have 24 hours to write, shoot and edit a five-minute original short film and weave in specific required elements.

The actual film race begins at 6 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, with team check-in for the producer and director only at Mamafilm at Revolutsia, 2721 E. Central, followed by a required meeting at 6:30 a.m.

Then the race begins at 7 a.m. and concludes at 7 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.

Films are then screened and judged, with the top 15 films to be presented in a showcase at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Mary Jane Teall Theatre in Century II. Tickets for the showcase are $15, $12 for students.

A VIP panel of judges will select a winner at the showcase, which will be hosted by Byron J. Love and Meghan Welch. The audience will vote on an audience choice award. The race’s grand prize award is $1,000 cash.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.dttwfilmrace.com.

‘The Greatest’ sing-along

Warm up those vocal chords, because the Orpheum Theatre at 200 N. Broadway is hosting “The Greatest Showman Sing-Along,” a screening of the musical film inspired by the story of P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman).

This sing-along version will display the songs’ lyrics on the screen, so you can hit all the high notes with Jackman and other stars Zac Efron, Michelle Williams and Zendaya (who doesn’t want to sing with Zendaya?).

Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 the day of the show. The film starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. For more information, go to wichitaorpheum.com.

More Mamafilm

Mamafilm series screenings take place at the microcinema at Revolutsia, 2721 E. Central. Advance ticket purchase at mama.film is required as seating is limited. You are welcome to bring in your own food and drink, and patronizing the establishments at Revolutsia is encouraged.

“Afterlife” — A teenager is the family caretaker after her mother’s death, but when she, too, is killed in an accident, she finds her mother waiting in the hereafter and plots to get them both back to the realm of the living. 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Tickets are $10.

“Alice” — After discovering that her husband’s addiction to escorts has left their family penniless, a woman finds herself drawn into the world of high-end prostitution as a means of caring for herself and her child. Winner of the grand jury prize at the SXSW Film Festival. 3 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Tickets are $10. (In French with English subtitles.)

“The Guys Next Door” — This documentary follows Erik and Sandro, a gay couple with daughters birthed by their friend Rachel who’s married with three teenagers of her own. Together, they form a unique extended family. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. Tickets are $10.