13 reasons to see the ‘Friday the 13th’ triple feature at the drive-in this weekend

The Halloween season starts early with a Jason Vorhees triple feature at the Starlite Drive-in at 3900 S. Hydraulic this weekend. Here are 13 reasons to see it.

1. What better way to celebrate Friday the 13th? The triple feature will be shown Friday, Sept. 13, and Saturday, Sept. 14, with films starting at 8:10 p.m. both nights. It would be bad luck not to see it.

2. It’s a slasher-ganza! The triple bill will include “Friday the 13th Part 2” (1981), “Friday the 13th Part 3” (in 2D) (1982) and “Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter” — we know that wasn’t accurate (1984).

3. It’s at the drive-in. Haven’t caught a show at the Starlite this year even though you vowed to do so at the beginning of spring? Now’s your chance to sneak a visit in before the cold weather sets in.

4. It’s put on by Wichita Big Screen. Headed by local filmmaker Leif Jonker, WBS is a group of local movie lovers who like to organize and promote cool alternative screenings of cult classic films. But they can only keep happening if people actually go to the events.

5. It’s a great deal. Admission to the triple feature is $13 per car load, so jam it full! We’re all friends here. Box office opens approximately one hour before the first movie. You can buy advance tickets at www.starlitefun.com.

6. The original is a classic. “Friday the 13th,” the one that started it all, was reportedly created to cash in on the success “Halloween,” but became a hit itself. The film follows a group of counselors at Camp Crystal Lake who are stalked and gruesomely murdered. (Uh, spoiler alert.)

7. Jason carries on the mantle in part 2. Or should we say machete? In part 2, Mrs. Voorhees is dead and Camp Crystal Lake is shut down, but a camp next to the infamous place is stalked by an unknown assailant. (Guess who? It rhymes with Mason.)

8. There’s fresh meat in part 3. Having revived from his wounds after part 2, Jason takes refuge at a cabin near Crystal Lake (does he not know anywhere else to go?). But as a group of new co-eds arrive for their vacation, Jason continues his killing spree.

9. “Final” was prematurely named, but oh, well. In “Final Chapter,” Jason is taken to the morgue after being wounded (again), but spontaneously revives (shocker!) and embarks on a killing spree (see a pattern forming here?) as he makes his way back to Camp Crystal Lake (again, does he not know anywhere else to go?).

10. Film fans will love it. Vintage classic horror and slasher film trailers will be shown during the intermissions.

11. There’s food. Speaking of intermission, Jason loves buttery popcorn and a hot dog for dinner. And when I say Jason, I actually mean me.

12. Listen on your radio. Gone are those tiny, tinny, monotone speakers. The drive-in now uses FM radio transmitters for greatly improved audio. But If you must have a speaker, the drive-in has them available and requires a driver’s license or a $10 cash deposit. You are welcome to bring your own “boombox” if you like sitting outside.

13. It has staying power. The original title of the original film was “A Long Night at Camp Blood.” After 12 films, a TV series, video games, comic books and even a documentary about the franchise, what a long night it has been, indeed.