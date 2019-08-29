A whole lot of Quentin Tarantino and other cool movie events

‘Alien’ timeline: From 2004 to 2379 and all the mayhem in between “Alien: Covenant” is a prequel to the 1979 original, but it takes place after three other movies in the franchise. Here’s a guide to what happens when. Photos are from 20th Century Fox. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK “Alien: Covenant” is a prequel to the 1979 original, but it takes place after three other movies in the franchise. Here’s a guide to what happens when. Photos are from 20th Century Fox.

There are lots of a cool retro and alternative film events happening this Labor Day weekend and beyond. Here’s a look:

Tarantino blowout

What? Quentin Tarantino going big and bold? Never!

Well, Regal Cinemas is, anyway. The movie chain (and Warren East in Wichita, specifically) is playing four of the auteur’s films starting Friday, Aug. 30, through Wednesday, Sept. 4, in Regal’s premium experience format (RPX for short).

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Here’s the schedule:

Friday, Aug. 30: “Kill Bill, Vol. 1” (stars Uma Thurman as a former assassin who awakens after a coma to seek vengeance) at 11:45 a.m., “Kill Bill, Vol. 2” (Thurman, uh, seeks more vengeance) at 2:40 p.m., “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” (Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt star as a fading TV actor and his stunt double) at 6 p.m. and “Pulp Fiction” (intertwining tales of violence and redemption starring John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson in Oscar-nominated roles) at 9:45 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31: “Kill Bill, Vol. 1” at 11;45 a.m., “Kill Bill, Vol. 2” at 2:40 p.m., “Pulp Fiction” at 6 p.m., “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” at 9:40 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 1: “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” at 11:45 a.m., “Pulp Fiction” at 3:30 p.m., “Kill Bill, Vol. 1” at 7:10 p.m., “Kill Bill, Vol. 2” at 10 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 2: “Pulp Fiction” at 11:45 a.m., “Kill Bill, Vol. 1” at 3:15 p.m., “Kill Bill, Vol. 2” at 6:15 p.m., “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” at 9:30 p.m.

Consult www.regmovies.com for show times on Sept. 3 and 4 and to buy tickets. All films are rated R.

More Mamafilm

Screenings take place at the microcinema at Revolutsia, 2721 E Central. Advance ticket purchase at mama.film is required as seating is limited. You are welcome to bring in your own food and drink, and patronizing the establishments at Revolutsia is encouraged.

“Afterlife” — A teenager is the family caretaker after her mother’s death, but when she, too, is killed in an accident, she finds her mother waiting in the hereafter and plots to get them both back to the realm of the living. 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31. Tickets are $10.

“Saint Francis” — This comedy/drama follows a deadbeat nanny who finds an unlikely friendship with the 6-year-old girl she’s charged with protecting. 3 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. Tickets are $10.

“Alien” 40th anniversary screening — Ridley Scott’s horror classic follows crew members of a massive space vehicle who answer a distress call on a nearby planet only to find a ruined spacecraft with no survivors and egg-like living organisms. Co-presented by Wichita Big Screen. 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1. Tickets are $10.

“306 Hollywood” — This documentary chronicles two siblings who undertake an archaeological excavation of their late grandmother’s house, and embark on a magical-realist journey in search of what life remains in the objects that are left behind. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Sept. 11. Tickets are $10.

The Jason Voorhees triple feature

The Halloween season starts early as the Starlite Drive-in and Wichita Big Screen present a triple feature of “Friday the 13th Part 2,” “Friday the 13th Part III” and “Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter” (we always knew it would never be the “final” chapter) starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept 13, and Saturday, Sept 14, at the drive-in at 3900 S. Hydraulic. Admission is $13 per carload. A block of trailers for classic ‘80s slasher movies will be shown during intermissions.

Double dose of Hitchcock

Two films by legendary director Alfred Hitchcock will be screened at two different venues.

“The Birds” — A wealthy San Francisco socialite (Tippi Hedren) pursues a potential boyfriend in a small Northern California town where things take a turn for the bizarre when birds suddenly begin to attack people. 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the Crown Uptown Theatre, 3207 E. Douglas. Tickets are $6.

“North By Northwest” — A New York City advertising executive goes on the run after being mistaken for a government agent by a group of foreign spies. 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway. Tickets are $7, $6 for students, seniors and military.