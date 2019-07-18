Summer Jewish Film Series returns; Pups and Popcorn at the drive-in

Eva Kor is the subject of the documentary “Eva: A-7063,” being shown at this year’s Summer Jewish Film Series at the Wichita Art Museum. Courtesy

The Mid-Kansas Jewish Federation and the Wichita Art Museum are teaming up to present the Summer Jewish Film Series, now in its 24th year.

“Eva: A-7063” is a documentary about Holocaust survivor Eva Kor, narrated by Hollywood icon Ed Asner. The film explores Kor’s story, from surviving inhuman experiments by notorious Nazi doctor Josef Mengele at age 10, to becoming a leading global figure in the fight to keep the lessons of the Holocaust alive. She fought to deliver a message at once controversial and immensely powerful: Forgiveness. Kor recently passed away on July 4.

“Eva: A-7063” will be shown at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at the Wichita Art Museum, 1400 W. Museum Blvd., in the Howard E. Wooden Lecture Hall.

“Itzhak” is a documentary that looks at the life, work and religious heritage of violinist Itzhak Perlman, a polio survivor whose parents emigrated from Poland to Israel. It will screen at 2 p.m. July 28 at the art museum.

Admission is free for both films, which are open to the public. For more information, call the MKJF office at 316-686-4741.

Puppy love — The Starlite Drive-in is teaming up with the Kansas Humane Society to present Pups and Popcorn on Friday, July 19, with a showing of “The Lion King” at 9:20 p.m. and “Toy Story 4” at 11:20 p.m.

A percentage of sales from the concession stand will be donated to the Humane Society, which will have dogs available for adoption on site. Visit starlitefun.com for tickets and more information.

Muppet mania — It must be easy being green because Kermit the Frog looks pretty good for 40!

And obviously Miss Piggy, too, as Regal Cinemas celebrates the 40th anniversary of the original 1979 “The Muppet Movie,” which has Kermit and Co. hitting the road across America to find success in Hollywood.

Warren East and West will have special screenings of the film at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25. Tickets for this Fathom Event are $12.50. The film will also be shown on July 30. Let’s make a rainbow connection!