Spring movies include ‘Us,’ ‘Avengers,’ ‘Dumbo’ and “John Wick”

‘Marvel’-ous debut — “Captain Marvel” exceeded expectations with a superhero-sized opening weekend, hauling in a whopping $455 million worldwide (its domestic take was about $153 million). It’s the sixth best opening for a movie of all time, and saved a dismal winter at the box office.





It helped that the film is actually good, with a game Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot who discovers her true identity and becomes an intergalactic superhero. “Captain Marvel” is the first Marvel Studios film to be centered on a female character.



