Where to see Oscar-nominated movies in Wichita

I am not a huge football fan. But that doesn’t mean I don’t enjoy a good football movie. They’re usually exciting, sometimes funny, but almost always inspiring. So to celebrate Super Bowl weekend and all of those cinematic traits, here are some of my favorite movies about football:

“The Blind Side” (2009) — Sandra Bullock goes broad and blond and won an Oscar for starring as real-life Leigh Anne Tuohy, whose affluent Texas family takes in a homeless, traumatized boy who would go on to become an All-American football player and first-round NFL draft pick.