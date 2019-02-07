Where to see Oscar-nominated movies in Wichita

We’re deep in the throes of Oscars season, and you’ve got just a little over two weeks to check out the nominated films before the Academy Awards are held on Feb. 24 in Hollywood.
Here’s where you can see the main Oscar contenders.
2019 Regal Best Picture Film Festival
Regal Cinemas — Warren East in Wichita — is again showing all the best picture nominees for a $35 festival pass. Plus, Regal Crown Club members with a festival pass receive a $5 small popcorn and soft drink combo for each festival visit. The pass is available in the Regal app or at the theater box office.
Here’s the festival schedule:
Friday, Feb. 15
1 p.m. — “BlacKkKlansman”
4 p.m. — “Green Book”
7 p.m. — “Bohemian Rhapsody”
10 p.m. — “The Favourite”
Saturday, Feb. 16
1 p.m. — “Vice”
4 p.m. — “A Star is Born”
7 p.m. — “Black Panther”
10 p.m. — “BlacKkKlansman”
Sunday, Feb. 17
1 p.m. — “Green Book”
4 p.m. — “Bohemian Rhapsody”
7 p.m. — “The Favourite”
10 p.m. — “Vice”
Monday, Feb. 18
1 p.m. — “A Star is Born”
4 p.m. — “Black Panther”
7 p.m. — “BlacKkKlansman”
10 p.m. — “Green Book”
Tuesday, Feb. 19
1 p.m. — “Bohemian Rhapsody”
4 p.m. — “The Favourite”
7 p.m. — “Vice”
10 p.m. — “A Star is Born”
Wednesday, Feb. 20
1 p.m. — “Black Panther”
4 p.m. — “BlacKkKlansman”
7 p.m. — “Green Book”
10 p.m. — “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Thursday, Feb. 21
1 p.m. — “The Favourite”
4 p.m. — “Vice”
7 p.m. — “A Star is Born”
10 p.m. — “Black Panther”
Friday, Feb. 22
1 p.m. — “Bohemian Rhapsody”
4 p.m. — “The Favourite”
7 p.m. — “BlacKkKlansman”
10 p.m. — “Green Book”
Saturday, Feb. 23
1 p.m. — “Black Panther”
4 p.m. — “A Star is Born”
7 p.m. — ”Vice”
10 p.m. — “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Sunday, Feb. 24
1 p.m. — “The Favourite”
4 p.m. — “BlacKkKlansman”
Nominees now showing in Wichita
“Bohemian Rhapsody” — Five nominations: Best picture, actor (Rami Malek), film editing, sound editing, sound mixing. Warren East.
“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” — Three nominations: Best actress (Melissa McCarthy), supporting actor (Richard E. Grant), writing (adapted screenplay). Warren East.
“Green Book” — Five nominations: Best picture, actor (Viggo Mortensen), supporting actor (Mahershala Ali), film editing, writing (original screenplay). AMC Northrock 14, Chisholm Trail 8 (Newton), Warren East, Warren West.
“Ralph Breaks the Internet” — Animated feature film. Warren East.
“Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” — Animated feature film. AMC Northrock 14, Warren East, Warren West.
Streaming
“Black Panther” — Seven nominations: Best picture, costume design, music (original score), music (original song), production design, sound editing, sound mixing. Netflix.
“Roma” — 10 nominations: Best picture, actress (Yalitza Aparicio), supporting actress (Marina de Tavira), directing (Alfonso Cuaron), cinematography, foreign language film, production design, sound editing, sound mixing, writing (original screenplay). Netflix.
Home video
“At Eternity’s Gate” — Best actor (Willem Dafoe). Available on digital, DVD/Blu-ray on Feb. 12.
“BlacKkKlansman” — Six nominations: Best picture, supporting actor (Adam Driver), directing (Spike Lee), film editing, music (original score), writing (adapted screenplay). Available now on digital, DVD/Blu-ray.
“A Star is Born” — Eight nominations: Best picture, actor (Bradley Cooper), actress (Lady Gaga), supporting actor (Sam Elliott), cinematography, music (original song), sound mixing, writing (adapted screenplay). Available now on digital; DVD/Blu-ray on Feb. 19.
“The Wife” — Best actress (Glenn Close). Available now on digital, DVD/Blu-ray.
