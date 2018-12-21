Keeper of the Plans

Once-popular east-side dive bar has reopened under new management

By Matt Riedl

December 21, 2018 05:00 AM

The Lizards Lounge is back in business.

The little bar near Kellogg and Greenwich, once popular for its live music and for being a popular hangout in the local biker community, opened about a week ago under a slightly different name.

It’s now known as Lizards Lounge and Leathers, and its new owners are Cindy and D Mann.

The bar’s previous owners, Jason and Caitlin Cooper, closed it in November 2016.

“A lot of people were disappointed when it closed down,” said D Mann, who prefers to go by “D.” “We understood why they had to close and we just wanted to open it back up.”

The Manns have been remodeling the place for the better part of 2018, he said.

It officially reopened on Friday, Dec. 14.

The bar will still serve traditional pub food and host live entertainment — just not the “heavy metal and acid and death-metal stuff,” Mann said.

“Everything from blues, country, rock and roll, maybe a little bit of hard rock, but that’s about as hard as it’s going to get,” he said.

Mann said as part of the remodel, he’s added more motorcycle-themed decor inside of the bar.

“We ride with everybody here,” he said.

The bar is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from noon to midnight Sundays.

Check them out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lizardsloungeeastside.

