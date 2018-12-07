10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (Dec. 7-9)

Head’s up: The weather this weekend could be a little dicey late Friday into Saturday.
Meteorologists are forecasting up to two inches of snow this weekend, which could put a damper on your weekend plans.
But this is Kansas, after all.
In case the winter weather fizzles out or shifts southward, here are some fun events planned in Wichita this weekend:
Two performances of “The Nutcracker”
This weekend will afford Wichitans the opportunity to see two separate performances of “The Nutcracker” around town. The Christmas-classic ballet production is being put on by Friends University and Midwest Dance Mechanix this weekend. Friends’ production is a non-traditional jazzy “Nutcracker,” set to The Duke Ellington Orchestra’s jazzy 1960 recording of Billy Strayhorn’s “Nutcracker Suite.” It’s choreographed by Andrea Vazquez-Aguirre. Midwest Dance Mechanix will feature longtime Friends instructor Stan Rogers and his interpretation of “The Nutcracker,” a 50-minute long “Short & Suite Nutcracker.”
Here are the details on both:
Friends University’s “The Nutcracker”: 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Sebits Auditorium, Riney Fine Arts Center, Friends University, 2100 W. University. $16 adults, $13 students and seniors. www.friends.edu/finearts, 316-295-5677
Midwest Dance Mechanix’ “Short & Suite Nutcracker”: 1 and 5 p.m. Sat., 1 p.m. Sun., Wichita Center for Performing Arts, 9112 E. Central. $15 adults, $10 children. www.ticketfly.com/venue/28422-wichita-center-for-performing-arts
Victorian Christmas at Cowtown
6-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 W. Museum Blvd.
Old Cowtown Museum will reprise its classic Victorian Christmas event this weekend. During the Victorian Christmas, Cowtown will be decked out for the holidays, with carolers, an appearance by Santa, and more. See how people prepared for Christmas in Victorian times.
$9 adults, $8 seniors, $7 youth 12-17, $6 children 5-11. Free for children 4 and under. www.oldcowtown.org, 316-350-3323
Lewis Black at The Orpheum
8 p.m. Fri., Wichita Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway
Award-winning stand-up comedian Lewis Black is bringing his “The Joke’s On Us” Tour to the Orpheum this Friday. Black, who performs more than 200 nights annually, tours internationally – and has sold out venues such as Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Main Stage at the Miracle in Las Vegas, and most recently a sold-out Broadway run at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York. Doors open at 7 p.m.
$20-$69.75. www.wichitaorpheum.com, 316-263-0884
Great Santa Run 5K
9 a.m. Sat., Wichita WaterWalk, 515 S. Main
Looking to get a workout in this Saturday morning? The fifth-annual Great Santa Run 5K will be a holiday-themed, chip-timed race along the river on Saturday morning. Before the race starts, there will be a costume contest at 8:40 a.m. Participants receive a long-sleeve shirt and a finisher’s medal in addition to overall awards and age-group awards. There will also be a kids’ fun run at 10 a.m.
$40 for 5K registration, $15 for kids’ fun run registration. www.wichitasantarun.com, 816-569-4508
FREE: Saint Lucia Festival in Lindsborg
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Lindsborg, Kan.
OK, so this isn’t necessarily in Wichita, per se. But anytime you can possibly make a road trip up to Lindsborg to experience its authentic Swedish celebrations is an opportunity you should take. This Saturday, the town is hosting its annual Saint Lucia Festival, a day of Swedish folk dancing, live music, children’s crafts and more. At 11 a.m., a reenactment of St. Lucia’s story will take place downtown and at Bethany Lutheran Church.
Free. www.visitlindsborg.com/st-lucia-festival, 888-227-2227
FREE: ‘Love Actually’ outdoor screening
6 p.m. Sat., Wave, 650 E. 2nd Street
The folks over at Wave, Old Town’s newest concert venue/bar, are hosting an outdoor screening of the holiday rom-com, “Love Actually,” this Saturday evening. The movie will start promptly at 6:30 p.m. The venue will have a large bonfire, multiple fire pits and heaters running — and Prairie Fire Coffee Roasters will provide free coffee, hot chocolate and cappuccino for attendees. S’more packs are available for $3. An ugly sweater dance party will commence indoors after the film concludes.
Free. www.waveict.com
Heart of America Men’s Chorus’ ‘Christmas... and All That Jazz’
7 p.m. Sat., 4:30 p.m. Sun., De Mattias Hall – Newman University, 3100 W. McCormick.
Wichita’s Heart of America Men’s Chorus presents its annual Christmas concert this weekend, called “Christmas... and All That Jazz.” The show, which will feature Christmas classics – and some jazzy songs to get those toes tapping – runs for a Saturday-night showing and a Sunday matinee. For $20, attendees can sit on stage during the concert and be served dessert. Reservations for the on-stage seating can be made by calling 316-708-4837.
$15 for adults, $5 for students. $20 for on-stage seating with dessert. www.hoamc.org, 316-708-4837
‘Wizard of Oz’ at Wichita Symphony Orchestra
7:30 p.m. Sat., Century II, 225 W. Douglas Ave.
“Wizard of Oz” fans are in luck this weekend. The Wichita Symphony Orchestra is hosting a showing of the classic film, “The Wizard of Oz” at Century II, featuring live symphonic accompaniment. Audience members will see the remastered film while the symphony accompanies it live. Expect to hear classic songs like “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” The orchestra will feature Peter Bay as guest conductor. Guests are also welcome to wear costumes for the event.
$40-$80. www.wichitasymphony.org, 316-267-7658
Jim Brickman at The Orpheum
8 p.m. Sat., Wichita Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway.
Concert pianist Jim Brickman is returning to Wichita for “A Joyful Christmas” this weekend at The Orpheum. Brickman, who is a Wichita-favorite performer, is on the road for his 22nd annual holiday tour. Brickman will play some of his signature piano tunes during the show, which has already been released as a standalone live album. Doors open at 7 p.m.
$47-$65. www.wichitaorpheum.com, 316-263-0884
FREE: Christmas Lights Ride through College Hill
6-7:30 p.m. Sun., Il Vicino, 4817 E. Douglas Ave.
See some of Wichita’s most ornate Christmas light displays while getting a workout this Sunday. Bike Walk Wichita is hosting its annual Christmas Lights Bike Ride through College Hill this Sunday, weather permitting. Attendees will meet in the parking lot behind Il Vicino, and will leave around 6:15 p.m. for 60 to 90 minutes of riding. Lights are required, and helmets are encouraged. Bike riders are welcome to decorate their bikes as well. After the ride, everyone will gather for food at Il Vicino. The ride will only commence if streets are dry and the temperature is 25 degrees or above.
Free. www.bikewalkwichita.org, 316-530-2990
Contributing: Sydney Riedl of the Eagle
