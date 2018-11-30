10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (Nov. 30-Dec. 2)

After last weekend’s winter storm blanketed Wichita in ice and (a little) snow, it’s time for a weekend with a little better weather.
And, at least after tonight, there should be good weather this weekend.
If you’re going out tonight, bring an umbrella or don a rain jacket — perhaps a poncho? — as storms are in the forecast.
Here’s a list of the best events planned for this weekend:
Final Friday
Friday evening, various galleries across town
Tonight brings yet another night of Final Friday fun to Wichita. On the last Friday of every month, Wichita galleries — and plenty of other businesses — stay open late. Ostensibly it’s for art-show openings, but many Final Friday attendees go just for socializing. All events are typically free. For my Final Friday recommendations this month — and to see a listing of all events — click here.
Free.
Wichita Nativity
6-8 p.m. Fri., 1-7 p.m. Sat., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7834 W. 29th Street
The Wichita Nativity is putting on its fifth-annual Christmas Nativity Exhibit, hosted by the Wichita Kansas Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. It is a free non-denominational community event that will feature hundreds of nativity scenes on display, a room focused on the life of Jesus, a children’s room with interactive activities for all ages, and live music from local musicians.
Free. www.facebook.com/wichitanativity
Choral Christmas concerts at Wichita colleges
All three Wichita colleges are having their Christmas choral concerts this weekend. Wichita State University’s 56th annual Candlelight Concert is completely sold out, according to its website, but call the box office at 316-978-3233 to see if any have been released last-minute.
Here are the details on Friends and Newman’s Christmas concerts:
Friends University Christmas Candlelight: 7:30 p.m. Fri., Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Sebits Auditorium – Friends University, 2100 W. University. $16 adults, $13 seniors and students. Featuring the Singing Quakers, Concert Choir, Jazz Vocal Ensemble and the 150-voice Choral Union. www.friends.edu/finearts, 316-295-5677
Newman University Christmas Concert: 3 p.m. Sun., De Mattias Hall – Newman University, 3100 W. McCormick. $10 adults, $5 students college-age and below, $5 Newman faculty/staff/ASC sisters. Featuring the Troubadours, Chorale and the Mulvane High School Esprit de Corps. Cookies and apple cider served afterward.
Horizontes fundraiser at Wave
5:30 p.m. Sat.-2 a.m. Sun., Wave, 650 E. 2nd Street
Want to help support the world’s largest mural by a single artist on a Wichita grain elevator? Come out to Wave this Saturday evening, where you’ll be able to enjoy live music, drinks and food — all as part of a fundraiser for the art project, Horizontes. There will also be a silent auction for art at the venue. Musicians Herd of the Huntress, The New Imperialism, Jenny Wood, Marrice Anthony and Paris Jane are scheduled to perform. Chef Stephanie Hand will serve plates of pig roast for $15.
$10. www.waveict.com
Metropolitan Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’
7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Wichita Scottish Rite Center, 332 E. 1st Street
Jill Landrith’s new ballet company, Metropolitan Ballet, is hosting its first production of “The Nutcracker” this weekend at the Scottish Rite. The show, which features dancers from Wichita and across the state, features handmade costumes by June Landrith, Jill’s mother — and the original founder of what’s now Ballet Wichita.
$25-$75. www.metropolitanballetwichita.com, 316-768-7180
Chris Mann at Century II
7 p.m. Sat., Century II, 225 W. Douglas
Wichita native Chris Mann is coming back home this weekend for a Christmas concert, “Home for Christmas.” Mann, who also returned to Wichita for a Christmas concert last year, starred as the Phantom in the Broadway musical, “Phantom of The Opera,” and had success as a contestant on “The Voice” back in 2012. Audience members can expect different music, a physical set on the stage, and two guest sopranos. Conductor Michael Mercurio, who has conducted for Celine Dion, Josh Groban and Andrea Bocelli, will also be returning for this weekend’s concert, sponsored by the Wichita Grand Opera.
$20-$90. www.selectaseat.com, 855-755-7328
Cirque Musica at Kansas Star Arena
7:30 p.m. Sat., Kansas Star Arena, 777 Kansas Star Drive, Mulvane
Cirque Musica Holiday will present an all-new holiday production, “Wonderland,” at Kansas Star Casino this weekend. The show will feature circus performances from the cast of Cirque Musica – expect to see acrobats, aerialists, impressive costumes and more. The cast of Cirque Musica Holiday will be accompanied by a full symphony orchestra to perform holiday songs. Cirque Musica is a circus-performing group not associated with the better-known Cirque du Soleil.
$25-$60. www.ticketmaster.com, 1-800-745-3000
Lights on the River
4-8 p.m. Sun., Wichita Boathouse, 515 S. Wichita
The annual Lights on the River event is this weekend, a family-friendly event highlighted by a lighted orb launch on the Arkansas River, free wagon rides and s’mores, fireworks, visit with Santa and more. Guests can purchase orbs for $5 at the event. All proceeds will aid in helping projects to clean the Arkansas River. The Mayor’s Tree Lighting in Old Town Square is scheduled in conjunction with this event – free trolleys will be available to shuttle guests between the two events.
Free to attend, orbs cost $5. 316-268-8350
Dennis Family Christmas Concert
6 p.m. Sun., Tabernacle Bible Church Wichita, 1817 N. Volutsia
Widely known for their music ministry in Wichita, the Dennis family will be performing this weekend at the Tabernacle Bible Church Wichita for their 35th annual Christmas Concert. A Wichita tradition, the musical family has performed at a variety of venues in recent years, but their Christmas show is always an anticipated part of the holiday season. The concert helps provide funding for college education for young people through scholarships. A free-will offering will be taken. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a local charity.
Donations accepted. 316-681-3954
Halestorm at Hartman Arena
7 p.m. Sun., Hartman Arena, 8151 N. Hartman Arena Drive, Park City
Halestorm will be performing at Hartman Arena this weekend. Halestorm, a Grammy Award-winning rock band, made its debut in 2009 with the group’s self-titled first album. The band consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Lzzy Hale, her brother, drummer and percussionist Arejay Hale, guitarist Joe Hottinger, and bassist Josh Smith. Their 2012 single “Love Bites (So Do I) ,” won the band its first Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance. Special guests include metal band In This Moment and rock band New Years Day.
$26-$49. www.ticketmaster.com, 1-800-745-3000
