5 must-see art shows in Wichita this Final Friday (Nov. 30, 2018)

November is drawing to a close, meaning it’s time for another Final Friday.
Every last Friday of the month, Wichita art galleries and other businesses stay open late for social events and open houses — one of the premiere cultural events in town.
It’s an organic movement not formally organized by any one entity.
It’s sometimes confusing to navigate a packed listing, so here’s my suggestions — at least where I’m looking to go Friday evening:
- Newman University’s Steckline Gallery, 3100 W. McCormick Ave., is playing host to Wichita artist Chiyoko Myose. Myose, who had a big show at CityArts recently, has exhibited around the country — and her fiber installations are amazingly intricate to view.
- Reuben Saunders Gallery, 3215 E. Douglas, will be featuring noted Wichita painter Brian Hinkle for an exhibition of works called “My Life in a Painting.” Hinkle, a longtime Wichita artist, is well-known for his painting prowess, and this collection of new works is an opening I’m certainly anticipating.
- Wave, 650 E. 2nd Street, is opening for an interesting-sounding installation by Big Mention, otherwise known as Ian Walker Stewart. Big Mention is an independent artist/printer who, since the ‘90s, has left original publications in random locations, such as at big-box stores “as surprise gifts for strangers.”
- Fisch Haus, 524 S. Commerce, is opening for two fashion shows by Malissa Long Wilson, the gallery’s 2018 Neighborhood Superstar Award winner. The clothes are upcycled, featuring pieces like bottle-cap jackets, necktie dresses, and garments with aluminum accents sourced from discarded cans.
- Vertigo 232, 232 N. Market, is having a “Final Friday Art Party” essentially spearheaded by local artist Michella Tripoli. It will feature a ton of local artists, as well as live painting, drinks and a dance party with popular local DJ Karetaker. The gallery, tucked away on North Market, is a hidden gem in downtown Wichita.
The Q Line trolley will run its Old Town and Douglas (extension) routes from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday. Those routes cover a lot of Final Friday goodness, and may be found online at www.wichitatransit.org. Starting Dec. 15, the Q Line routes will be changed — but for this Final Friday, the old routes still apply.
Use this listing to help plan your Friday evening on the town:
Commerce Street Art District
WSU Shiftspace, 416 S. Commerce, Ste. 102. 6-10 p.m. “Alive” is a senior BFA exhibition featuring the works of seven graduating Wichita State seniors. Also featuring the Silo Shop for WSU graphic design students to sell work.
The Fiber Studio, 418 S. Commerce. 6-10 p.m. “Metamorphos: Works on Paper” features artwork by Nancy Steele-Makasci.
HUE Gallery of Contemporary Art, 430 S. Commerce. 6-10 p.m. Featuring artwork by James Ehlers and select works by Sean Christopher Ward.
Vanya Designs, 520 S. Commerce. 7-9:30 p.m. Featuring exhibits by Avid Artistry and Bella Bonita Designs.
Fisch Haus, 524 S. Commerce. 7-10 p.m. Featuring textile artist Malissa Long, winner of the gallery’s Neighborhood Superstar Award. Fashion shows are planned at 8 and 9 p.m., with music and video by Ian Walker Stewart and hair and makeup by Beki Keraly and Tedi Stephens.
Old Town
CityArts, 334 N. Mead. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Featuring the gallery’s annual Gifts in the Gallery event, featuring local gifts for sale throughout the galleries.
Wave, 650 E. 2nd Street. 4-11 p.m. Featuring a visual art installation by Big Mention, otherwise known as Ian Walker Stewart.
Mead Street Gallery, 121 N. Mead. 5:30-9 p.m. Last-ever Final Friday for longtime gallery. Co-op gifts and jewelry 75 percent off, fixtures 50 percent off, art available for sale.
Harvester Arts, 215 N. Washington. 6-9 p.m. Featuring Harvester Arts’ annual Holiday Market and Fundraiser, featuring handmade goods by local artists and creatives.
Mud Haus, 922 E. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring artwork by 2Dogs Designs, Ernest Vincent Wood and Craig Campbell.
Pop Machine Agency (The Stables), 332 S. Mosley. 7-9 p.m. Featuring paintings by Jane Shaw.
The Renfro (OpenStudios), 612 E. Douglas, Ste. 101. 6-9 p.m. Featuring artwork by Casey Joy, an art supply drive and live music by Sheila Briggs and Ashley Waswick.
Third Place Brewing, 630 E. Douglas. 4-11 p.m. Featuring Wichita paintings by Bill Goffrier.
Downtown
Gallery XII, 412 E. Douglas. 5:30-10 p.m. Featuring paintings by Hugh Greer and glass work by Robin Leis.
Tessera Fine Art Gallery, 412 E. Douglas. 5-9 p.m. “How About Abstract & Color” features photography by Bob Benson.
Roxy’s Downtown, 412 E. Douglas. 11 p.m. “ICT Live!” is a sketch comedy show featuring Baylee Braswell, Cameron Carlson, Leo Larson, Ryan Schaefer, Claire Wehry and Joe Wescott, with musical guest MariaElena. $15 at the door.
Hair Rocks by Deb & Co, 511 E. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring Raskal Designs String Art.
The Hive, 200 N. Broadway, Ste. 110. 6-8 p.m. Fundraiser for Hive member Deronda Aiken, who is traveling for international peace camps next year. Boxes for sale featuring artisan wares.
Garvey Center (OpenStudios), 250 W. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring artwork from Stix and Stone Gallery, Own My Forever, PassionatePetals, Trish VanOsdel and more. Also featuring live music, a cash bar, food from Kyoto Garden and coffee from Reverie Roasters’ Kiva location. Enter to win a $100 gift certificate to Music Theatre Wichita.
Reverie Roasters at the Kiva, 250 W. Douglas. 7-9 p.m. Featuring art by Eliza Lenze.
Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum, 204 S. Main. 5-8 p.m. Free admission to the Toys of the Future exhibit, and music by DJ Astro. Cash bar available.
Vertigo 232, 232 N. Market. 6-10 p.m. Hosting an “art party,” with art, drinks, live painting, community painting and a dance party with DJ Karetaker. Artists include Michella Tripoli, Abram Howell, Juli Saga, Hunter Garrett, Josh Johnico, Farley Charwell, Ric Dunwoody, Brittany Schaar, Ruby Ryian, Issa Bella, Mark Walker, Sara Lewis, Marco Salerno and Emiliano Molina.
Douglas Design District
.The Workroom, 150 N. Cleveland. 6-9 p.m. Featuring an outdoor holiday market, food trucks and carolers from the Forum Theatre.
2nd Street Gallery, 1646 E. 2nd Street. 4-7 p.m. Featuring studio art.
Hopping Gnome Brewing Company, 1710 E. Douglas. 6-11 p.m. Featuring art by Chris Wilder. 21+.
Gallery 2518, 2518 E. Douglas. 5-10 p.m. Calendar release of 2019’s “People Sleeping in Airports,” by Steve Fairchild. Also featuring art by Dallas Dodge, Rollin Karg and imagery by Nick Drake. Also featuring ping-pong.
Local Roasters, 2828 E. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring art by Wade Hampton and free coffee tasting from new store.
Love of Character, 3200 E. Douglas. 5-8 p.m. Featuring College Hill sculptor Mary Frances Skinner.
Reuben Saunders Gallery, 3215 E. Douglas. 5:30-9 p.m. “My Life in a Painting” features works by Brian Hinkle.
Traditions Home, 3220 E. Douglas. 5-9 p.m. Featuring industrial, domestic and architectural design art by Perry Street Studio Arts and Randall C. Mann.
Prairie Vistas Gallery, 3236 E. Douglas. 5:30-9 p.m. “Kansas Autumn” features photographs by John D. Morrison.
Historic Delano District
The Vagabond, 614 W. Douglas. 6-10 p.m. Featuring paintings by Matthew Thonen.
Riverside
Riverside Hair Station, 816 W. 11th Street. 7-10 p.m. Fashion show by Iguana Mama, art by local artists for sale. Fundraiser for Raise My Head Foundation.
Midwest Center for Photography, 1215 W. Franklin. 7-9 p.m. “Ten X Ten” is an annual small works exhibition featuring 10-inch-by-10-inch photographs that sell for $100 each.
Artistic Angles Custom Picture Framing, 721 W. 13th Street. 6-9 p.m. Featuring paintings by Mike Fallier.
Elsewhere in Wichita
Krystle Cole Fine Art Gallery, 4600 W. Kellogg Drive. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Featuring animal paintings by Krystle Cole.
Collegiate
Newman University – Steckline Gallery, 3100 W. McCormick. 5-7 p.m. “Origami Cranes in Blue” features artwork by Chiyoko Myose.
Friends University — Riney Fine Arts Gallery, 2100 W. University. 5-7 p.m. “Silver to Digital” features photography by Kevin Swinicki.
Comments