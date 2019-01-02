Kansas author events and book signings: Here’s an up-to-the-minute list

For readers, there are few things more exciting than attending a book signing and getting to meet an author you love — or one whose books you’d like to read.
Here is a rundown of some upcoming author events in Kansas. Many are at Watermark Books & Cafe, 4701 E. Douglas in Wichita. All are free unless otherwise noted.
We’ll continue to update this list as part of our annual #ReadICT Challenge. (If you’re participating, Category No. 12 in the challenge is to read a book by an author visiting Kansas in 2019.)
If you know of other events we should add, please call 316-268-6567 and let us know.
January
Jan. 15: James Sherow, presentation and signing of “The Chisholm Trail: Joseph McCoy’s Great Gamble,” 6 p.m. at Watermark Books, 4701 E. Douglas.
Jan. 17: Brad Meltzer will present his new book, “The First Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill George Washington,” 7 p.m. at Rainy Day Books, 2706 W. 53rd St., Fairway. Free.
Jan. 19: Sharon Cranford, storytime and signing of “Charley Mast and the Hornbook,” 10:30 a.m. at Watermark.
February
Feb. 1: Nick Bruel, author and illustrator of the “Bad Kitty” series of children’s books, will have an author talk, drawing presentation and book signing, 6:30 p.m. at the Wichita Center for the Performing Arts, 9112 E. Central. Tickets are $18.99 and include a copy of “Bad Kitty: Kitten Trouble.” Up to two companion tickets can be purchased for $5 each. For more information or to buy tickets, contact or visit Blue Baboon Books, www.bluebaboonbooks.com or 316-260-9008.
Feb. 6: B.A. Shapiro, author talk and signing of “The Collector’s Apprentice,” 6 p.m. at the Ulrich Museum of Art at Wichita State University.
Feb. 8: Tom Clavin, author talk and signing of “Wild Bill,” 6 p.m. at Watermark.
Feb. 13: Beth Ferry and Tom Lichtenheld, author talk and signing of “Ten Rules of the Birthday Wish,” 6 p.m. at Watermark.
Feb 18: Elizabeth Letts, author talk and signing of “Finding Dorothy,” 6 p.m. at Watermark.
Feb. 20: Tim Johnston, author talk and signing of “The Current,” 6 p.m. at Watermark.
Feb. 22: Charles Finch, author talk and signing of “The Vanishing Man: A Prequel to the Charles Lenox Series,” 6 p.m. at Watermark.
March
March 4: Ariel Lawhon, author talk and signing of “I Was Anastasia,” 6 p.m. at Watermark.
March 5: Marcus Emerson, author talk, drawing presentation and signing of “Ben Braver and the Incredible Exploding Kid,” 6 p.m. at Watermark.
March 7: Nickolas Butler, author talk and signing of “Little Faith,” 6 p.m. at Watermark.
March 10: Jacob Tobia, author talk and signing of “Sissy: A Coming-of-Gender Story,” time and venue to be determined.
March 11: Peter Heller, author talk and signing of “The River,” 6 p.m. at Watermark.
March 14: C.J. Box, author talk and signing of “Wolf Pack,” 6 p.m. at Watermark.
March 26: Jonathan Evison, author presentation and signing of “Lawn Boy,” 6 p.m. at Watermark.
April
April 11: Jesmyn Ward, author of “Salvage the Bones” and “Sing, Unburied, Sing,” will speak as part of the Liberty Hall Humanities Lecture Series in Lawrence. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free and available at this link.
April 12: Lydia Fitzpatrick, author talk and signing of “Lights All Night Long,” 6 p.m. at Watermark.
April 25: Bill McKibben, author talk and signing of “Falter,” 6 p.m. at Watermark.
April 29: David Truer, author presentation and signing of “The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee,” 6 p.m. at Watermark.
May
May 20: Alafair Burke, author talk and signing of “The Better Sister,” 5 p.m. at Watermark.
Comments