Four Easter-themed events and other alternatives to adopting a pet bunny for Easter

Not yet ready for a pet bunny? Do this instead:

Buy a toy bunny

They can be just as cute and soft as the real thing, but they are much easier to care for. Find a plush bunny such as the big brown lop-eared bunnies at Best of Times, 6452 E. Central. The gift shop has posted photos on its Facebook page of Easter themed gifts with an array of bunny items.

Search for “bunny” on the Imagine That Toys website (imaginethattoys.net) and you’ll find plush rabbits in many sizes and colors, games featuring bunny characters, “If I Were a Rabbit” board books and sound and texture books featuring Louis the bunny with a very fluffy tail. They are open for in-store shopping at 2939 N. Rock and also offer virtual appointments and curbside pickup.

Indulge in chocolate

Among the edible creations in Cocoa Dolce’s Easter lineup are the cutest small flop-eared bunnies made with solid milk, white or dark Belgian chocolate and artfully splattered with cocoa butter paint.

Feed bunnies at Tanganyika

The bunny area in the children’s zoo area is one of the eight feeding stations at Tanganyika Wildlife Park just west of Wichita in Goddard. Purchase a feeding wristband in addition to your single-day admission ticket or select a season pass that includes feedings. Check twpark.com for visiting guidelines including required reservations.

Attend a bunny-themed event

See a costumed Easter bunny character among other holiday activities at these events on Saturday, April 3:

▪ Honk & Hop Along drive-thru event at O.J. Watson Park, 3022 S. McLean Blvd., 9 a.m.-noon, $5, pre-register by April 1 at wichita.gov (Look under the upcoming events section.)

▪ Derby Recreation Commission’s Easter Egg Hunt at High Park, 2801 E. James in Derby, 10 a.m.-noon, free, derbyrec.com

▪ Easter Eggstravaganza at Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 Zoo Blvd., 9 a.m.-4 p.m., included with zoo admission, scz.org

▪ Bunny Bonanza at Tanganyika Wildlife Park, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., included with admission, twpark.com.