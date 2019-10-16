This Wichitan’s time on ‘The Voice’ has ended, but her hometown can still hear her sing

Wichita’s Injoy Fountain was defeated in battle on Tuesday night’s “The Voice.”

Her time on “The Voice” was brief but impressive.

Wichita’s Injoy Fountain was eliminated from the NBC singing competition during Tuesday night’s show after being showered with praise from the cast of celebrity judges.

Wichita, though, can still see her perform. The singer, 29, is appearing in the cast of “Hocus Pocus” at Roxy’s Downtown, and on Tuesday, Vorshay’s Cocktail Lounge at 417 E. Douglas will feature her in a show.

On Tuesday’s episode, Fountain — who was chosen to be on celebrity judge Kelly Clarkson’s team during an episode that aired two weeks ago — had to “battle” with another singer for a chance to remain on the team.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Dressed from head-to-toe in red, Fountain went up against Alex Guthrie, and the two were asked to perform Marc Broussard’s “Home” together inside a makeshift boxing ring, switching verses back and forth.

When it was over, each of the celebrity judges was asked to talk about who had performed better, and Blake Shelton and John Legend seemed to be all about Injoy.

Gwen Stefani said she loved Injoy’s energy and her look but thought that Guthrie had something special. It was up to Clarkson, who chose Guthrie to continue.

“Literally, I’m in love with both of you,” Clarkson said. “It breaks my heart that I have to pick one of you because I think you’re equal. It’s just who I feel like is going to round out my team.”

Fountain attended Collegiate and East High when she lived in Wichita and she’s a frequent performer in local theater productions, appearing with Music Theatre Wichita, Crown Uptown and Roxy’s.

She’s also a graduate of New York’s American Musical and Dramatic Academy and has performed on many New York stages.

This is not her first appearance on a televised talent show, either. She made it on air last year on “American Idol,” where she performed a Katy Perry song for judge Katy Perry wearing a shirt that said “Made In Wichita.”

The Vorshay’s show on Tuesday will include an autograph session and a chance for fans to take pictures with Fountain starting at 6 p.m. She’ll perform a short show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door the day of the event, and it’s open to ages 18 and over.

“Hocus Pocus” continues at Roxy’s through Nov. 3, but tickets are limited. Check for availability at http://www.roxysdowntown.com.