Wichita performer who was on ‘Idol’ last year wows judge Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Voice’

Wichitan Injoy Fountain appeared on Tuesday night’s episode of “The Voice.”

A Wichita woman who is a frequent performer on local stages got her turn on a much bigger stage on Tuesday night.

Injoy Fountain, a Wichita native and 2010 graduate of New York’s American Musical and Dramatic Academy, appeared on Tuesday night’s episode of “The Voice,” the hit NBC singing competition judged by superstars Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

She performed her version of Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings,” adding her own free-style rap on top of the song. The choice is being heralded as “bold” by national media this morning.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Only the most confident singer would tackle an Ariana Grande hit in the early stages of The Voice, right? Right,” said a post on Billboard.com this morning.

SHARE COPY LINK

During the televised audition, in which the judges listen with their backs turned then swivel their chairs around if they decide they’re impressed with a singer, Fountain earned turn-arounds from both Stefani and Clarkson.

After receiving praise from all the judges, Fountain got to choose whose “team” she would be on as the competition progresses, and she chose Clarkson.

Fountain attended Collegiate and East High when she lived in Wichita and she’s a frequent performer on local theater stages, appearing with Music Theatre Wichita, Crown Uptown and Roxy’s. She’s starring in “Hocus Pocus” at Roxy’s starting on Oct. 11 and running through Nov. 3.

She also made it on air last year on “American Idol,” where she performed a Katy Perry song for judge Katy Perry wearing a shirt that said “Made In Wichita.”