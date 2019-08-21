Wichita concert to be rescheduled as country band Alabama postpones tour

Randy Owen of the band Alabama performs during the CMA Fest at LP Field on Thursday, June 5, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP) Invision

Country band Alabama has postponed its 50th Anniversary Tour, including a concert in Wichita, as its lead singer recovers from ongoing medical complications.

The band was originally scheduled to perform Nov. 2 at Intrust Bank Arena along with The Beach Boys. The concert will be rescheduled with new tour dates announced in the coming weeks.

“Tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the newly rescheduled dates,” Intrust Bank Arena officials said in a news release. “Fans that are unable to attend the new date can obtain a refund at their original point of purchase.”

Alabama postponed the tour because doctors advised lead singer Randy Owen needed more time to fully recover from ongoing complications with cluster migraines and vertigo.

“The ‘50th Anniversary Tour’ has been very special to us,” Alabama bass player and vocalist Teddy Gentry said in a statement. “The support of the fans and their energy at all of our shows has led to some of the most fun we’ve ever had onstage. As disappointed as myself, Randy, and Jeff are to have to postpone this tour for all of our incredible fans, we know that Randy’s recovery is what is most important for everyone at this time. We would like to thank our fans, promoters, and venues and we look forward to seeing you all soon.”

For more information, visit www.intrustbankarena.com/alabama.