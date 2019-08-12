Classic country band Alabama headed to Wichita, will perform with another famous group

Randy Owen and his band, Alabama, will perform at Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena this fall. Invision

Longtime country music band Alabama is coming to Wichita this fall to perform at Intrust Bank Arena, and they’ll bring with them another famous group — The Beach Boys.

The double ticket is scheduled to hit the arena stage at 7 p.m. on Nov. 2. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday and will cost $39.50, $69.50, $89.50 and $129.50

Alabama, known for hits like “Mountain Music” and “Love In the First Degree,” have been on the road with their 50th Anniversary Tour and announced a second leg earlier this summer.

Tickets will be available at the Select-A-Seat box office at Intrust Bank Arena or online at selectaseat.com.

For more information, visit www.intrustbankarena.com/alabama.