The Varsity Kansas high school football Week 7 rankings (Oct. 14)

Overall Top 10
1. Miege 7-0 (1)
2. Free State 7-0 (2)
3. Goddard 7-0 (3)
4. Aquinas 6-1 (4)
5. Derby 6-1 (5)
6. SM East 6-1 (6)
7. Carroll 6-1 (7)
8. Wichita Northwest 6-1 (8)
9. Topeka 6-1 (10)
10. De Soto 7-0 (NR)
Class 6A
1. Free State 7-0 (1)
Week 6 result: 38-31 win vs. Olathe East (3-4). This Friday: at Lawrence (4-3).
2. Derby 6-1 (2)
Week 6 result: 59-14 win vs. Salina South (1-6). This Friday: at Campus (4-3).
3. SM East 6-1 (3)
Week 6 result: 62-40 win vs. Lawrence (4-3). This Thursday: vs. SM West (0-7).
4. Wichita Northwest 6-1 (4)
Week 6 result: 67-6 win vs. Wichita North (0-7). This Friday: vs. Wichita Southeast (1-6).
5. Topeka 6-1 (5)
Week 6 result: 55-21 win vs. Topeka West (1-6). This Friday: at Highland Park (0-7).
Others: Blue Valley 5-2, Campus 4-3, Garden City 6-1, Hutchinson 5-2, Lawrence 4-3, Manhattan 6-1, Olathe East 3-4.
Class 5A
1. Goddard 7-0 (1)
Week 6 result: 57-7 win vs. Valley Center (5-2) . This Friday: vs. Newton (3-4).
2. Aquinas 6-1 (2)
Week 6 result: 61-27 win at BV Southwest (3-4). This Friday: vs. Blue Valley (5-2).
3. Carroll 6-1 (3)
Week 6 result: 35-14 win at Wichita Heights (4-3, No. 5 in 5A). This Friday: vs. Kapaun (5-2).
4. St. James 5-2 (4)
Week 6 result: 28-27 loss vs. Kapaun (5-2) in overtime. This Thursday: at BV West (1-6).
5. Maize 6-1 (NR)
Week 6 result: 39-14 win at Salina Central (0-7). This Friday: vs. Hutchinson (5-2).
Others: Kapaun 5-2, KC Schlagle 7-0, Pittsburg 5-2, Shawnee Heights 6-1, Topeka Seaman 4-3, Valley Center 5-2, Wichita Heights 4-3 (5).
Class 4A I
1. Miege 7-0 (1)
Week 6 result: 63-6 win vs. Eudora (2-5). This Friday: vs. De Soto (7-0, No. 2 in 4A I).
2. De Soto 7-0 (2)
Week 6 result: 52-7 win at Spring Hill (1-6). This Friday: at Miege (7-0, No. 1 in 4A I)
3. Andale 7-0 (5)
Week 6 result: 17-6 win vs. Buhler (5-2, No. 3 in 4A I). This Friday: at Circle (0-7).
4. Maize South 6-1 (4)
Week 6 result: 31-23 win vs. Augusta (4-3). This Friday: at Rose Hill (1-6).
5. McPherson 6-1 (NR)
Week 6 result: 48-6 win at Hays (2-5). This Friday: vs. Wamego (4-3).
Others: Augusta 4-3, Basehor-Linwood 6-1, Buhler 5-2 (3), Fort Scott 5-2, Labette County 6-1, Paola 6-1, Tonganoxie 7-0.
Class 4A II
1. Pratt 7-0 (1)
Week 6 result: 42-14 win vs. Hugoton (3-4). This Friday: at Holcomb (6-1, No. 3 in 4A II)
2. Scott City 7-0 (2)
Week 6 result: 42-14 win vs. Colby (4-3). This Friday: at Goodland (2-5).
3. Holcomb 6-1 (3)
Week 6 result: 36-0 win at Kingman (3-4). This Friday: vs. Pratt (7-0, No. 1 in 4A II).
4. Columbus 6-1 (4)
Week 6 result: 41-0 win vs. Baxter Springs (4-3). This Friday: at Frontenac (4-3).
5. Smoky Valley 6-1 (NR)
Week 6 result: 36-0 win vs. Rock Creek (2-5). This Friday: vs. Chapman (1-6).
Others: Clay Center 5-2, Colby 4-3, Collegiate 4-3, Holton 5-2, Nickerson 5-2, Santa Fe Trail 5-2 (5), Topeka Hayden 3-4.
Class 3A
1. Nemaha Central 7-0 (1)
Week 6 result: 21-7 win vs. Sabetha (6-1). This Friday: at Riverside (2-5).
2. Phillipsburg 7-0 (2)
Week 6 result: 81-33 win vs. Thomas More Prep (2-5). This Friday: vs. Norton (6-1).
3. Silver Lake 7-0 (3)
Week 6 result: 68-0 win vs. Oskaloosa (3-4). This Friday: at Perry-Lecompton (5-2).
4. Conway Springs 7-0 (4)
Week 6 result: 26-6 win at Garden Plain (6-1). This Friday: vs. Cheney (7-0).
5. Galena 7-0 (5)
Week 6 result: 41-8 win vs. Cherryvale (5-2). This Friday: at Southeast-Cherokee (0-5).
Others: Cheney 7-0, Garden Plain 6-1, Humboldt 6-1, Jayhawk-Linn 6-1, Marion 6-1, Marysville 6-1, Norton 6-1, Riley County 6-1, Sabetha 6-1, Wellsville 6-1.
Class 2-1A
1. Lyndon 7-0 (1)
Week 6 result: 49-6 vs. Northern Heights (2-5). This Friday: at Chase County (1-6).
2. Jefferson North 7-0 (2)
Week 6 result: 54-8 win vs. Doniphan West (4-3). This Friday: at Troy (3-4).
3. Smith Center 6-1 (3)
Week 6 result: 78-0 win vs. Sacred Heart (1-6). This Friday: at Republic County (0-7).
4. Ell-Saline 6-0 (4)
Week 6 result: 27-8 win vs. Republic County (0-7). This Friday: at Sacred Heart (1-6).
5. Jackson Heights 7-0 (NR)
Week 6 result: 44-40 win vs. Valley Heights (6-1, No. 5 in 2-1A). This Friday: vs. Horton (3-4).
Others: Centralia 5-2, Elkhart 5-2, La Crosse 5-2, Olpe 5-2, Pittsburg-Colgan 5-2, Plainville 4-3, Valley Heights 6-1 (5).
8-Man I
1. Burlingame 7-0 (1)
Week 6 result: 70-0 win vs. Valley Falls (0-7). This Friday: at Rural Vista (4-3).
2. Spearville 7-0 (2)
Week 6 result: 64-16 win vs. Satanta (6-1). This Friday: at Wichita County (3-4).
3. West Elk 7-0 (3)
Week 6 result: 48-8 win vs. Sedan (5-2). This Friday: at Marmaton Valley (5-2).
4. Osborne 6-1 (4)
Week 6 result: 36-30 win vs. Victoria (5-2). This Friday: vs. Bennington (5-2).
5. St. Francis 5-1 (5)
Week 6 result: Open. This Friday: at Quinter (0-7).
Others: Central Plains 6-1, Clifton-Clyde 6-1, Hoxie 6-1, Logan-Palco 5-2, Rawlins County 5-1, Satanta 6-1, Sedan 5-2, South Gray 6-1, St. Paul 6-1, Victoria 5-2.
8-Man II
1. Hanover 7-0 (1)
Week 6 result: 60-0 win at Frankfort (2-5). This Friday: vs. Wakefield (5-2).
2. Pike Valley 7-0 (2)
Week 6 result: 50-16 win vs. Tescott (0-7). This Friday: vs. Beloit-St. John’s (5-2).
3. Hutch Central Christian 7-0 (3)
Week 6 result: 78-28 win vs. South Haven (2-5). This Friday: vs. Burrton (1-6).
4. Otis-Bison 6-1 (NR)
Week 6 result: 54-8 win vs. Dighton (6-1, No. 4 in 8M II). This Friday: at Triplains-Brewster (0-7).
5. Hodgeman County 5-1 (5)
Week 6 result: at Wallace County (1-5). This Friday: vs. Dighton (6-1).
Others: Caldwell 7-0, Dighton 6-1 (4), Northern Valley 5-2, Rock Hills 6-1, South Barber 6-1, Sylvan-Lucas 6-1, Waverly 6-1.
