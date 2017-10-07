High school footballs.
Varsity Football

The 2017 Varsity Kansas high school football rankings (Oct. 7)

By Taylor Eldridge

teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

October 07, 2017 1:41 PM

Overall Top 10

1. Miege 6-0 (1)

2. Free State 6-0 (2)

3. Goddard 6-0 (3)

4. Aquinas 5-1 (4)

5. Derby 5-1 (5)

6. SM East 5-1 (7)

7. Carroll 5-1 (8)

8. Wichita Northwest 5-1 (9)

9. St. James 5-1 (6)

10. Topeka 5-1 (10)

Class 6A

1. Free State 6-0 (1)

Week 6 result: 42-14 win at Olathe Northwest (2-4). This Friday: vs. Olathe East (3-3).

2. Derby 5-1 (2)

Week 6 result: 34-0 win at Salina Central (0-6). This Friday: vs. Salina South (1-5).

3. SM East 5-1 (3)

Week 6 result: 43-14 win at Olathe East (3-3). This Thursday: vs. Lawrence (4-2).

4. Wichita Northwest 5-1 (4)

Week 6 result: 36-23 win vs. Garden City (5-1). This Thursday: vs. Wichita North (0-6).

5. Topeka 5-1 (5)

Week 6 result: 59-7 win at Washburn Rural (2-4). This Friday: vs. Topeka West (1-5).

Others: Blue Valley 4-2, BV North 3-3, Garden City 5-1, Hutchinson 5-1, Lawrence 4-2, Manhattan 5-1, Olathe East 3-3.

Class 5A

1. Goddard 6-0 (1)

Week 6 result: 44-21 win at Arkansas City (1-5). This Friday: vs. Valley Center (5-1).

2. Aquinas 5-1 (2)

Week 6 result: 34-14 win vs. St. James (5-1, No. 3 in 5A). This Friday: at BV Southwest (3-3).

3. Carroll 5-1 (4)

Week 6 result: 42-6 win vs. Wichita South (1-5). This Friday: at Wichita Heights (4-2, No. 5 in 5A).

4. St. James 5-1 (3)

Week 6 result: 34-14 loss at Aquinas (5-1, No. 2 in 5A). This Friday: vs. Kapaun (4-2).

5. Wichita Heights 4-2 (NR)

Week 6 result: 34-24 win at Kapaun (4-2). This Friday: vs. Carroll (5-1, No. 3 in 5A).

Others: Kapaun 4-2, KC Schlagle 6-0, Maize 5-1, Pittsburg 4-2, Shawnee Heights 5-1, Topeka Seaman 4-2, Valley Center 5-1 (5).

Class 4A I

1. Miege 6-0 (1)

Week 6 result: 54-21 win at Mill Valley (2-4). This Friday: vs. Eudora (2-4).

2. De Soto 6-0 (2)

Week 6 result: 42-0 win vs. Baldwin (3-3). This Friday: at Spring Hill (1-5).

3. Buhler 5-1 (3)

Week 6 result: 24-6 win at Augusta (4-2). This Friday: at Andale (6-0, No. 5 in 4A I).

4. Maize South 5-1 (4)

Week 6 result: 49-21 win at Winfield (2-4). This Friday: vs. Augusta (4-2).

5. Andale 6-0 (5)

Week 6 result: 35-7 win at Collegiate (3-3). This Friday: vs. Buhler (5-1, No. 3 in 4A I).

Others: Augusta 4-2, Basehor-Linwood 5-1, Labette County 5-1, Louisburg 5-1, McPherson 5-1, Paola 5-1, Tonganoxie 6-0.

Class 4A II

1. Pratt 6-0 (1)

Week 6 result: 39-30 win at Halstead (2-4). This Friday: vs. Hugoton (3-3).

2. Scott City 6-0 (3)

Week 6 result: 28-6 win vs. Wellington (3-3). This Friday: vs. Colby (4-2).

3. Holcomb 5-1 (5)

Week 6 result: 21-0 win at Lakin (5-1). This Friday: at Kingman (3-3).

4. Columbus 5-1 (2)

Week 6 result: 33-29 loss at Galena (6-0). This Friday: vs. Baxter Springs (4-2).

5. Santa Fe Trail 5-1 (NR)

Week 6 result: 30-27 win at Prairie View (2-4). This Friday: at Topeka Hayden (2-4).

Others: Baxter Springs 4-2, Colby 4-2, Collegiate 3-3, Holton 4-2, Nickerson 4-2 (4), Smoky Valley 5-1, Topeka Hayden 2-4.

Class 3A

1. Nemaha Central 6-0 (1)

Week 6 result: 30-13 win at Perry-Lecompton (4-2). This Friday: vs. Sabetha (6-0).

2. Phillipsburg 6-0 (2)

Week 6 result: 34-6 win at Larned (2-4). This Friday: vs. Thomas More Prep (1-4).

3. Silver Lake 6-0 (3)

Week 6 result: 41-14 win at Riley County (5-1). This Friday: vs. Oskaloosa (3-3).

4. Conway Springs 6-0 (4)

Week 6 result: 44-13 win vs. Mulvane (3-3). This Friday: at Garden Plain (6-0).

5. Galena 6-0 (NR)

Week 6 result: 33-29 win vs. Columbus (5-1, No. 2 in 4A II). This Friday: vs. Cherryvale (5-1).

Others: Cheney 6-0, Ellsworth 4-1, Garden Plain 6-0 (5), Jayhawk-Linn 5-1, Lakin 5-1, Marysville 4-1, Osage City 5-1, Riley County 5-1, Sabetha 6-0, Wellsville 5-1.

Class 2-1A

1. Lyndon 6-0 (1)

Week 6 result: 30-17 win at Osage City (5-1). This Friday: vs. Northern Heights (2-4).

2. Jefferson North 6-0 (2)

Week 6 result: 12-6 win vs. Christ Prep (4-2). This Friday: vs. Doniphan West (4-2).

3. Smith Center 5-1 (3)

Week 6 result: 33-7 win at Ellis (2-4). This Friday: vs. Sacred Heart (1-4).

4. Ell-Saline 5-0 (4)

Week 6 result: at Sterling (4-1) postponed until Saturday. This Friday: vs. Republic County (0-5).

5. Valley Heights 5-0 (5)

Week 6 result: vs. Oswego (1-4) postponed until Saturday. This Friday: at Jackson Heights (6-0)

Others: Centralia 4-2, Elkhart 4-2, Jackson Heights 6-0, La Crosse 3-2, Olpe 4-2, Pittsburg-Colgan 4-2.

8-Man I

1. Burlingame 6-0 (1)

Week 6 result: 48-0 win at Clifton-Clyde (5-1). This Friday: vs. Valley Falls (0-6).

2. Spearville 6-0 (3)

Week 6 result: 58-8 win at Ness City (3-3). This Friday: at South Gray (5-1).

3. West Elk 6-0 (4)

Week 6 result: 36-22 win at St. Paul (5-1). This Friday: vs. Sedan (5-1).

4. Osborne 5-1 (5)

Week 6 result: 44-10 win at Logan-Palco (4-2). This Friday: vs. Victoria (4-1).

5. St. Francis 5-1 (2)

Week 6 result: 40-32 loss vs. Rawlins County (4-2). This Friday: Open.

Others: Bennington 5-0, Central Plains 5-1, Clifton-Clyde 5-1, Hoxie 5-1, Logan-Palco 4-2, Rawlins County 4-1, Satanta 6-0, Sedan 5-1, South Gray 5-1, St. Paul 5-1, Victoria 4-1.

8-Man II

1. Hanover 5-0 (1)

Week 6 result: vs. Blue Valley-Randolph (1-4) postponed until Saturday. This Friday: at Frankfort (2-4).

2. Pike Valley 5-0 (2)

Week 6 result: at Rock Hills (5-0) postponed until Saturday. This Friday: vs. Tescott (0-6).

3. Hutch Central Christian 6-0 (3)

Week 6 result: 68-8 win at Hartford (1-5). This Friday: vs. South Haven (2-4).

4. Dighton 6-0 (4)

Week 6 result: 20-8 win vs. Wallace County (1-5). This Friday: at Otis-Bison (5-1).

5. Hodgeman County 4-1 (5)

Week 6 result: vs. Triplains-Brewster (0-5) postponed until Saturday. This Friday: at Wallace County (1-5).

Others: Caldwell 6-0, Otis-Bison 5-1, Rock Hills 5-0, South Barber 5-1, Sylvan-Lucas 6-0, Wakefield 5-1, Waverly 5-1.

  Comments  

