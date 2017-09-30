The 2017 Varsity Kansas high school football rankings (Sept. 30)

Overall Top 10
1. Miege 5-0 (1)
2. Free State 5-0 (2)
3. Goddard 5-0 (3)
4. Aquinas 4-1 (5)
5. Derby 4-1 (7)
6. St. James 5-0 (9)
7. SM East 4-1 (6)
8. Carroll 4-1 (4)
9. Wichita Northwest 4-1 (NR)
10. Topeka 4-1 (NR)
Class 6A
1. Free State 5-0 (1)
2. Derby 4-1 (3)
3. SM East 4-1 (2)
4. Wichita Northwest 4-1 (5)
5. Topeka 4-1 (NR)
Others: Blue Valley 3-2 (4), BV North 2-3, Garden City 5-0, Hutchinson 4-1, Junction City 3-2, Manhattan 4-1, Olathe East 3-2.
Class 5A
1. Goddard 5-0 (1)
2. Aquinas 4-1 (3)
3. St. James 5-0 (4)
4. Carroll 4-1 (2)
5. Valley Center 5-0 (NR)
Others: Bonner Springs 3-2, Kapaun 4-1, KC Schlagle 5-0, Maize 4-1, Shawnee Heights 4-1 (5), Topeka Seaman 3-2, Wichita Heights 3-2.
Class 4A I
1. Miege 5-0 (1)
2. De Soto 5-0 (2)
3. Buhler 4-1 (4)
4. Maize South 4-1 (5)
5. Andale 5-0 (NR)
Others: Augusta 4-1, Basehor-Linwood 4-1 (3), Louisburg 4-1, McPherson 4-1, Mulvane 3-2, Paola 4-1, Tonganoxie 5-0.
Class 4A II
1. Pratt 5-0 (1)
2. Columbus 5-0 (2)
3. Scott City 5-0 (3)
4. Nickerson 4-1 (5)
5. Holcomb 4-1 (NR)
Others: Burlington 3-2, Colby 4-1, Collegiate 3-2, Holton 3-2, Santa Fe Trail 4-1 (4), Smoky Valley 4-1, Topeka Hayden 2-3.
Class 3A
1. Nemaha Central 5-0 (1)
2. Phillipsburg 5-0 (2)
3. Silver Lake 5-0 (3)
4. Conway Springs 5-0 (4)
5. Garden Plain 5-0 (5)
Others: Cheney 5-0, Ellsworth 4-1, Galena 5-0, Jayhawk-Linn 5-0, Lakin 5-0, Marysville 4-1, Osage City 5-0, Perry-Lecompton 4-1, Riley County 5-0, Sabetha 5-0, Wellsville 4-1.
Class 2-1A
1. Lyndon 5-0 (1)
2. Jefferson North 5-0 (2)
3. Smith Center 4-1 (3)
4. Ell-Saline 5-0 (5)
5. Valley Heights 5-0 (4)
Others: Centralia 3-1, Elkhart 3-1, Jackson Heights 4-0, La Crosse 2-2, Olpe 2-2, Pittsburg-Colgan 2-2.
8-Man I
1. Burlingame 5-0 (1)
2. St. Francis 5-0 (2)
3. Spearville 5-0 (3)
4. West Elk 5-0 (5)
5. Osborne 4-1 (NR)
Others: Bennington 5-0, Central Plains 4-1, Clifton-Clyde 5-0, Hoxie 4-1 (4), Logan-Palco 4-1, Rawlins County 3-1, Satanta 5-0, Sedan 4-1, South Gray 4-1, St. Paul 5-0, Victoria 4-1.
8-Man II
1. Hanover 5-0 (1)
2. Pike Valley 5-0 (2)
3. Hutch Central Christian 5-0 (3)
4. Dighton 5-0 (4)
5. Hodgeman County 4-1 (5)
Others: Caldwell 5-0, Otis-Bison 4-1, Rock Hills 5-0, South Barber 4-1, Sylvan-Lucas 5-0, Wakefield 4-1, Waverly 4-1.
