Goddard is one of four unbeaten teams in Class 5A. The Lions remain the top-ranked team in 5A, and No. 3 in the overall rankings. Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle
Varsity Football

The 2017 Varsity Kansas high school football rankings (Sept. 30)

By Taylor Eldridge

September 30, 2017 12:29 PM

Overall Top 10

1. Miege 5-0 (1)

2. Free State 5-0 (2)

3. Goddard 5-0 (3)

4. Aquinas 4-1 (5)

5. Derby 4-1 (7)

6. St. James 5-0 (9)

7. SM East 4-1 (6)

8. Carroll 4-1 (4)

9. Wichita Northwest 4-1 (NR)

10. Topeka 4-1 (NR)

Class 6A

1. Free State 5-0 (1)

2. Derby 4-1 (3)

3. SM East 4-1 (2)

4. Wichita Northwest 4-1 (5)

5. Topeka 4-1 (NR)

Others: Blue Valley 3-2 (4), BV North 2-3, Garden City 5-0, Hutchinson 4-1, Junction City 3-2, Manhattan 4-1, Olathe East 3-2.

Class 5A

1. Goddard 5-0 (1)

2. Aquinas 4-1 (3)

3. St. James 5-0 (4)

4. Carroll 4-1 (2)

5. Valley Center 5-0 (NR)

Others: Bonner Springs 3-2, Kapaun 4-1, KC Schlagle 5-0, Maize 4-1, Shawnee Heights 4-1 (5), Topeka Seaman 3-2, Wichita Heights 3-2.

Class 4A I

1. Miege 5-0 (1)

2. De Soto 5-0 (2)

3. Buhler 4-1 (4)

4. Maize South 4-1 (5)

5. Andale 5-0 (NR)

Others: Augusta 4-1, Basehor-Linwood 4-1 (3), Louisburg 4-1, McPherson 4-1, Mulvane 3-2, Paola 4-1, Tonganoxie 5-0.

Class 4A II

1. Pratt 5-0 (1)

2. Columbus 5-0 (2)

3. Scott City 5-0 (3)

4. Nickerson 4-1 (5)

5. Holcomb 4-1 (NR)

Others: Burlington 3-2, Colby 4-1, Collegiate 3-2, Holton 3-2, Santa Fe Trail 4-1 (4), Smoky Valley 4-1, Topeka Hayden 2-3.

Class 3A

1. Nemaha Central 5-0 (1)

2. Phillipsburg 5-0 (2)

3. Silver Lake 5-0 (3)

4. Conway Springs 5-0 (4)

5. Garden Plain 5-0 (5)

Others: Cheney 5-0, Ellsworth 4-1, Galena 5-0, Jayhawk-Linn 5-0, Lakin 5-0, Marysville 4-1, Osage City 5-0, Perry-Lecompton 4-1, Riley County 5-0, Sabetha 5-0, Wellsville 4-1.

Class 2-1A

1. Lyndon 5-0 (1)

2. Jefferson North 5-0 (2)

3. Smith Center 4-1 (3)

4. Ell-Saline 5-0 (5)

5. Valley Heights 5-0 (4)

Others: Centralia 3-1, Elkhart 3-1, Jackson Heights 4-0, La Crosse 2-2, Olpe 2-2, Pittsburg-Colgan 2-2.

8-Man I

1. Burlingame 5-0 (1)

2. St. Francis 5-0 (2)

3. Spearville 5-0 (3)

4. West Elk 5-0 (5)

5. Osborne 4-1 (NR)

Others: Bennington 5-0, Central Plains 4-1, Clifton-Clyde 5-0, Hoxie 4-1 (4), Logan-Palco 4-1, Rawlins County 3-1, Satanta 5-0, Sedan 4-1, South Gray 4-1, St. Paul 5-0, Victoria 4-1.

8-Man II

1. Hanover 5-0 (1)

2. Pike Valley 5-0 (2)

3. Hutch Central Christian 5-0 (3)

4. Dighton 5-0 (4)

5. Hodgeman County 4-1 (5)

Others: Caldwell 5-0, Otis-Bison 4-1, Rock Hills 5-0, South Barber 4-1, Sylvan-Lucas 5-0, Wakefield 4-1, Waverly 4-1.

