Maize South’s Corey Minks tries to evade Buhler’s Sam Cruz on Friday night. Buhler knocked off unbeaten Maize South and moved up to No. 4 in the Class 4A-I rankings.
Varsity Football

The 2017 Varsity Kansas football rankings (Sept. 23)

By Taylor Eldridge

teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

September 23, 2017 1:26 PM

Overall Top 10

1. Miege 4-0 (1)

2. Free State 4-0 (2)

3. Goddard 4-0 (3)

4. Carroll 4-0 (4)

5. Aquinas 3-1 (5)

6. SM East 3-1 (6)

7. Derby 3-1 (7)

8. Blue Valley 3-1 (8)

9. St. James 4-0 (8)

10. Shawnee Heights 4-0 (NR)

Class 6A

1. Free State 4-0 (1)

2. SM East 3-1 (2)

3. Derby 3-1 (4)

4. Blue Valley 3-1 (3)

5. Wichita Northwest 3-1 (NR)

Others: Garden City 4-0, Hutchinson 3-1, Junction City 2-2, Lawrence 3-1, Manhattan 3-1, Topeka 3-1 (5).

Class 5A

1. Goddard 4-0 (1)

2. Carroll 4-0 (2)

3. Aquinas 3-1 (3)

4. St. James 4-0 (4)

5. Shawnee Heights 4-0 (NR)

Others: Andover 2-2, Kapaun 4-0, Maize 3-1, Mill Valley 2-2 (5), Topeka Seaman 3-1, Valley Center 4-0, Wichita Heights 2-2.

Class 4A I

1. Miege 4-0 (1)

2. De Soto 4-0 (3)

3. Basehor-Linwood 4-0 (4)

4. Buhler 3-1 (NR)

5. Maize South 3-1 (2)

Others: Andale 4-0, Augusta 3-1, Louisburg 3-1, McPherson 3-1 (5), Mulvane 3-1, Paola 3-1, Tonganoxie 4-0.

Class 4A II

1. Pratt 4-0 (1)

2. Columbus 4-0 (2)

3. Scott City 4-0 (4)

4. Santa Fe Trail 4-0 (5)

5. Nickerson 3-1 (NR)

Others: Colby 4-0, Collegiate 2-2 (3), Holcomb 3-1, Holton 2-2, Smoky Valley 3-1, Topeka Hayden 2-2, Trinity Academy 2-2.

Class 3A

1. Nemaha Central 4-0 (1)

2. Phillipsburg 4-0 (2)

3. Silver Lake 4-0 (3)

4. Conway Springs 4-0 (4)

5. Garden Plain 4-0 (NR)

Others: Cheney 4-0, Galena 4-0, Hutch Trinity 4-0, Jayhawk-Linn 4-0, Lakin 4-0, Marion 4-0, Marysville 3-1 (5), Osage City 4-0, Perry-Lecompton 4-0, Sabetha 4-0.

Class 2-1A

1. Lyndon 4-0 (1)

2. Jefferson North 4-0 (2)

3. Smith Center 3-1 (4)

4. Valley Heights 4-0 (3)

5. Ell-Saline 4-0 (5)

Others: Centralia 3-1, Elkhart 3-1, Jackson Heights 4-0, La Crosse 2-2, Olpe 2-2, Pittsburg-Colgan 2-2.

8-Man I

1. Burlingame 4-0 (1)

2. St. Francis 4-0 (2)

3. Spearville 4-0 (3)

4. Hoxie 4-0 (NR)

5. West Elk 4-0 (NR)

Others: Central Plains 3-1, Clifton-Clyde 4-0, Hoxie 4-0, Logan-Palco 4-0, Osborne 3-1 (4), Rawlins County 3-1, Satanta 4-0, Sedan 4-0, South Gray 4-0, Victoria 3-1 (5).

8-Man II

1. Hanover 4-0 (1)

2. Pike Valley 4-0 (2)

3. Hutch Central Christian 4-0 (3)

4. Dighton 4-0 (4)

5. Hodgeman County 3-1 (5)

Others: Caldwell 4-0, Otis-Bison 3-1, Pleasanton 3-1, Pretty Prairie 3-1, Rock Hills 4-0, South Barber 3-1, Sylvan-Lucas 4-0, Waverly 3-1.

  Comments  

