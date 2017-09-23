The 2017 Varsity Kansas football rankings (Sept. 23)

Overall Top 10
1. Miege 4-0 (1)
2. Free State 4-0 (2)
3. Goddard 4-0 (3)
4. Carroll 4-0 (4)
5. Aquinas 3-1 (5)
6. SM East 3-1 (6)
7. Derby 3-1 (7)
8. Blue Valley 3-1 (8)
9. St. James 4-0 (8)
10. Shawnee Heights 4-0 (NR)
Class 6A
1. Free State 4-0 (1)
2. SM East 3-1 (2)
3. Derby 3-1 (4)
4. Blue Valley 3-1 (3)
5. Wichita Northwest 3-1 (NR)
Others: Garden City 4-0, Hutchinson 3-1, Junction City 2-2, Lawrence 3-1, Manhattan 3-1, Topeka 3-1 (5).
Class 5A
1. Goddard 4-0 (1)
2. Carroll 4-0 (2)
3. Aquinas 3-1 (3)
4. St. James 4-0 (4)
5. Shawnee Heights 4-0 (NR)
Others: Andover 2-2, Kapaun 4-0, Maize 3-1, Mill Valley 2-2 (5), Topeka Seaman 3-1, Valley Center 4-0, Wichita Heights 2-2.
Class 4A I
1. Miege 4-0 (1)
2. De Soto 4-0 (3)
3. Basehor-Linwood 4-0 (4)
4. Buhler 3-1 (NR)
5. Maize South 3-1 (2)
Others: Andale 4-0, Augusta 3-1, Louisburg 3-1, McPherson 3-1 (5), Mulvane 3-1, Paola 3-1, Tonganoxie 4-0.
Class 4A II
1. Pratt 4-0 (1)
2. Columbus 4-0 (2)
3. Scott City 4-0 (4)
4. Santa Fe Trail 4-0 (5)
5. Nickerson 3-1 (NR)
Others: Colby 4-0, Collegiate 2-2 (3), Holcomb 3-1, Holton 2-2, Smoky Valley 3-1, Topeka Hayden 2-2, Trinity Academy 2-2.
Class 3A
1. Nemaha Central 4-0 (1)
2. Phillipsburg 4-0 (2)
3. Silver Lake 4-0 (3)
4. Conway Springs 4-0 (4)
5. Garden Plain 4-0 (NR)
Others: Cheney 4-0, Galena 4-0, Hutch Trinity 4-0, Jayhawk-Linn 4-0, Lakin 4-0, Marion 4-0, Marysville 3-1 (5), Osage City 4-0, Perry-Lecompton 4-0, Sabetha 4-0.
Class 2-1A
1. Lyndon 4-0 (1)
2. Jefferson North 4-0 (2)
3. Smith Center 3-1 (4)
4. Valley Heights 4-0 (3)
5. Ell-Saline 4-0 (5)
Others: Centralia 3-1, Elkhart 3-1, Jackson Heights 4-0, La Crosse 2-2, Olpe 2-2, Pittsburg-Colgan 2-2.
8-Man I
1. Burlingame 4-0 (1)
2. St. Francis 4-0 (2)
3. Spearville 4-0 (3)
4. Hoxie 4-0 (NR)
5. West Elk 4-0 (NR)
Others: Central Plains 3-1, Clifton-Clyde 4-0, Hoxie 4-0, Logan-Palco 4-0, Osborne 3-1 (4), Rawlins County 3-1, Satanta 4-0, Sedan 4-0, South Gray 4-0, Victoria 3-1 (5).
8-Man II
1. Hanover 4-0 (1)
2. Pike Valley 4-0 (2)
3. Hutch Central Christian 4-0 (3)
4. Dighton 4-0 (4)
5. Hodgeman County 3-1 (5)
Others: Caldwell 4-0, Otis-Bison 3-1, Pleasanton 3-1, Pretty Prairie 3-1, Rock Hills 4-0, South Barber 3-1, Sylvan-Lucas 4-0, Waverly 3-1.
