Kansas agencies to conduct wildlife, driver’s license checks

State law enforcement agencies will be checking for both valid drivers’ licenses and possession of wildlife in upcoming checkpoints across Kansas on Sunday, Nov. 12.
“Upland bird, deer and migratory bird seasons will be underway, and these checkpoints are intended to help enforce state and federal wildlife laws, as well as the state’s driver’s licensing laws,” Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism said in a release.
Depending on the location, state troopers or county sheriff’s officers will enforce the first check by ensuring drivers are properly licensed to drive. If a driver does not have a valid license, appropriate enforcement actions will be taken. The department said drivers should expect minimal delay.
Drivers will also be asked if they are hunters or transporting wildlife. If you answer yes to either of the questions, you will be directed to a check lane where game wardens will check for required licenses and permits. They will also count the number of wildlife you have and gather biological, harvest and hunter success information. The check is expected to cause minimal delay.
The locations listed below may be used, depending on both weather conditions and available staff. Wildlife checkpoints in addition to those listed will occur around the state through both the fall and winter hunting seasons.
Central Kansas – game wardens and KHP troopers
▪ U.S. 81 near milepost 161, Ottawa County
▪ U.S. 56 & K-46 intersection, McPherson County
▪ K-156 near milepost 165, Ellsworth County
▪ U.S. 36 & K-14 intersection, Jewell County
▪ K-156 & U.S. 56 intersection, Pawnee County
▪ U.S. 281 & K-4 intersection, Barton County
Southeast Kansas – game wardens, KHP troopers, Woodson and Greenwood County sheriff’s officers
▪ U.S. 54 rest area near the Greenwood/Woodson county line, Greenwood County
▪ U.S. 400 rest area near the Greenwood/Butler county line, Greenwood County
▪ U.S. 75 rest area north of Yates Center, Woodson County
Western Kansas – game wardens and Ford County sheriff’s officers
▪ U.S. 50 near milepost 127.5, Ford County
▪ U.S. 400 near milepost 127.5, Ford County
▪ U.S. 400 near milepost 139, Ford County
▪ U.S. 54 near milepost 88, Ford County
▪ U.S. 283 near milepost 37, Ford County
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Comments