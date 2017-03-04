Kansas’ largest rock formation to open to the public this summer

Matt Bain and the Nature Conservancy of Kansas are eager share one of their most beautiful Kansas properties with the public. They just don’t want to do it too soon.
“We’re going to have public access to Little Jerusalem, that’s 100 percent guaranteed,” said Bain, Smoky Valley Ranch manager. “We’re just being very careful.”
Little Jerusalem is a series of rock formations about one mile long the Nature Conservancy purchased from private landowners in October. Once part of a giant sea, the formations dozens of feet tall dwarf Monument Rocks, a smaller formation about 20 miles to the east that have been named one of the eight wonders of Kansas. The rock formations are known to hold large numbers of fossils, and are home to plants and several kinds of wildlife that do best under the unique conditions.
The Niobrara Chalk formations are soft, easily broken and can be quickly destroyed by livestock, machinery or too much foot traffic.
Little Jerusalem connects to the Smoky Valley Ranch, a 17,000-acre property that is one of several Nature Conservancy properties in Kansas open to public access. The properties have been purchased by donations made by individuals, businesses and families that want to insure some pristine places in Kansas are preserved.
Since the ranch doesn’t have the staff, or experience, to work with limiting public access, Bain said they’re talking with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism about possibly managing the area. Lake Scott State Park is located about 15 miles south of the Little Jerusalem formations.
Bain said initial plans call for a parking area to be constructed near the rocks and the public could then walk in and explore the area. Chances are parts of the rock formations will remain off-limits to protect fragile areas and to keep people from getting injured. It’s hoped all of the planning can be completed soon.
“We anticipate it opening this summer, like we’ve said, we just don’t know exactly when,” said Rob Manes, Nature Conservancy of Kansas director. “We can’t just open it up without thinking this through, and figuring out how we’re going to protect things. We don’t want to just open it up and people get to enjoy it for a few years, then after that there’s nothing left for future generations to enjoy.”
Comments