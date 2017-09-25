Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles tried to slip past the Giants’ Olivier Vernon during the first half of Sunday’s game.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles tried to slip past the Giants’ Olivier Vernon during the first half of Sunday’s game. Michael Perez The Associated Press
Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles tried to slip past the Giants’ Olivier Vernon during the first half of Sunday’s game. Michael Perez The Associated Press

NFL

Eagles’ Darren Sproles has broken arm, reportedly also tore ACL

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

September 25, 2017 10:36 AM

One day after Eagles running back Darren Sproles broke his arm, he received more bad news.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday that Sproles also tore his ACL on the same play. Sproles, the former Olathe North and Kansas State star, was injured Sunday in a freak play during the Eagles’ game against the New York Giants.

At one point, Sproles had said this season would be his last. But in July, Sproles told reporters that he intended to finish his career with the Eagles and that he had two more productive seasons in him.

That wasn’t a commitment that he would play, so it remains to be seen what Sproles will do, particularly in the wake of the injuries.

Sproles, 34, rushed for 61 yards in 15 attempts (4.1 yards per carry) this season and caught seven passes for 73 yards. He has 8,022 yards from scrimmage in his career, which ranks 16th among active players. He is first among active players in kick and punt return yards (11,142), which is seventh all-time.

After playing for the Wildcats, Sproles was chosen in the fourth round of the 2005 Draft by the Chargers. After five seasons in San Diego, he played for the Saints for three years before signing with the Eagles ahead of the 2014 season.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Chiefs coach Andy Reid on win over Patriots, Eric Berry's health

Chiefs coach Andy Reid on win over Patriots, Eric Berry's health 5:15

Chiefs coach Andy Reid on win over Patriots, Eric Berry's health
Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut 2:36

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut
Victorious Chiefs leave field at Gillette Stadium 2:34

Victorious Chiefs leave field at Gillette Stadium

View More Video