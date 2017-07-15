Former Shocker Fred VanVleet led the Raptors in scoring in four NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas.
July 15, 2017 6:56 AM

Fred VanVleet ends NBA Summer League as Toronto’s top scorer

By Paul Suellentrop

psuellentrop@wichitaeagle.com

Fred VanVleet sat out Toronto’s final NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas on Friday. He did not need a fifth opportunity to show his skills.

VanVleet led the Raptors with an average of 18.8 points and five assists in four games. He made 26 of 47 shots (55.3 percent). Thursday, he scored 31 points, 10 in the fourth quarter, on 10 of 17 shooting in a 91-85 loss to Portland.

“He has a quiet force about him,” Raptors assistant coach Patrick Mutombo said after the 31-point performance. “He gets the paint and tries to finish. He’s not very tall, so he’s got to be skilled in there. He puts in a lot of work.”

Toronto went 3-2 after winning its first three games to earn the top seed in the playoffs. Friday’s 78-75 loss to Cleveland ended the summer league for the Raptors.

The Spurs and former Shocker Cleanthony Early play Portland at 3 p.m. (ESPN2) in the quarterfinals.

Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop

