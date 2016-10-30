Wichita State scrimmages Oral Roberts with mixed results

Wichita State scrimmaged Oral Roberts on Saturday at Koch Arena in two sessions closed to the public and media.
Stats and scores are kept, but not supposed to be publicized by the schools. Coaches are allowed to speak in general terms about the performances of the team and players.
A few tidbits from witnesses:
▪ The Shockers played very well during most of the morning session and won by 30-plus points. The session included drills such as time-and-score situations, working vs. zone defenses and out of bounds plays.
After the lunch break, the Shockers played poorly in the first half of the 40-minute scrimmage. They rallied in the second half, cutting a double-digit deficit to one.
According to several reports, ORU won 70-67.
Told Wichita State won the controlled session of scrimmage, Oral Roberts won 40-minute game, 70-67. Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 22 points for ORU.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) October 30, 2016
▪ ORU, at least in the scrimmage, stuck to an eight-man rotation. WSU went 10 or 11 deep. Freshman Austin Reaves, who has been rehabbing a surgically repaired shoulder, did not play. I’m not sure if it’s related to the shoulder or not.
▪ WSU point guard Daishon Smith ran the team effectively and finished with a solid assist-to-turnover ratio. He also played well late in the scrimmage, making jumpers and getting to the basket.
▪ Forward Markis McDuffie performed as expected, showing his versatility on offense to go with good defense and rebounding.
▪ Guard Landry Shamet and forward Rauno Nurger also had good stretches. Shamet contributed some nice post passes. Nurger continued a fall trend of playing confidently and aggressively.
▪ The Golden Eagles are picked sixth in the nine-team Summit League. It did not place a player on the preseason all-conference team. ORU returns three starters from a team that went 14-17 last season and has seven newcomers, two of them redshirt freshmen centers Chris Miller and Emmanuel Nzekwesi.
▪ The Shockers play NCAA Division II Augusta (Ga.) on Saturday (2 p.m., Cox) in an exhibition game.
Paul Suellentrop
