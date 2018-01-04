Houston coach on Landry Shamet: “You might not see him around here much longer”

5:12 Cheese Johnson and Gene Smithson join Taylor Eldridge Pause

0:58 Wichita State players strike a pose

1:09 Shocker coaches react to Koch Arena upgrade

1:20 Koch Arena undergoes big changes

6:48 Gregg Marshall's postgame thoughts after win at UConn

1:00 What you may not know about your Shockers

2:24 Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police

3:09 Children at the Rolph Literacy Academy rap a popular Christmas song

1:45 Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years