WSU’s Markis McDuffie will miss the start of basketball season

Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie has a stress fracture in his left foot and will miss the start of the basketball season, according to a story on the WSU athletic web site.
An MRI on Friday revealed a small stress fracture in the navicular bone. On Tuesday, a CT scan provided confirmed the results of the MRI.
The injury will not require surgery. He is expected to spend six weeks on crutches, followed by six weeks of rehab. Under that timetable he would return in mid-December, meaning he would miss about the first month of the season, including the Maui Invitational Nov. 20-22. He would be back before WSU begins its first season of play in the American Athletic Conference.
“He’s going to get better,” coach Gregg Marshall told the WSU web site. “He’s going to have to do what the doctors tell him. Six weeks, non-weight bearing. Then six more weeks where he’s going to gradually progress.”
McDuffie, a junior, led WSU in scoring (11.5 points) and rebounds (5.7) last season, and was runner-up in voting for Missouri Valley Conference player of the year.
