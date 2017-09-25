More Videos

  • AAC commissioner visits Wichita State

    Michael Aresco, AAC commissioner, talks about the addition of Wichita State to the American Athletic Conference and his visit during the State of the American pep rally on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.

AAC commissioner visits Wichita State

Michael Aresco, AAC commissioner, talks about the addition of Wichita State to the American Athletic Conference and his visit during the State of the American pep rally on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.
New Wichita State assistant coach brings plenty of experience

Wichita State Shockers

New Wichita State assistant coach brings plenty of experience

While conducting a basketball camp at Koch Arena, new Wichita State assistant coach Donnie Jones sat to talk with Kansas.com about joining the Shockers. He brings plenty of experience working as head coach at the University of Central Florida from 2010 to 2016. Also being an assistant to Billy Donovan at Florida, where the pair led the Gators to back to back national championships in 2006 and 2007. This last year he has been working for the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers as a scout. (Video by Fernando Salazar/ The Wichita Eagle / June 8, 2017)