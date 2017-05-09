Former Wichita State star Alex Harden out with shoulder injury

Former Wichita State women’s basketball star Alex Harden will miss the WNBA season with a torn labrum in her right shoulder.
Harden suffered the injury in practice with the Phoenix Mercury, when she collided with a male practice player, in late April, according to D.J. Fisher, her agent. She is scheduled for surgery on Wednesday in Phoenix. Recovery time is expected to be six to eight months, Fisher said.
“It’s a part of the game,” Harden said in a statement through Fisher. “I plan on bouncing back better than ever.”
Harden, from Springfield, Ill., was starting her third season with the Mercury before she was cut following the injury. She averaged 1.8 points over the previous two seasons, playing in 60 games and starting one.
Fisher said he expected Harden to play a starting role this season with the Mercury losing DeWanna Bonner and Penny Taylor.
“She was the next man up,” he said.
Harden will play for Ramat Hasharon Electra in Israel this winter. She averaged 17.2 points for Hapoel Zichron in Israel last season.
Harden, a 6-foot guard, earned Associated Press honorable mention All-American honors and Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year honors in 2015. She is WSU’s career scoring leader with 1,708 points.
