Wichita State waits on word from American Athletic Conference

As of late Tuesday afternoon, banners recognizing nine Missouri Valley Conference schools remained in the rafters of Koch Arena.
Wichita State athletic director Darron Boatright said he had no news conferences or celebrations planned, no life-changing moves to report.
As of late Tuesday afternoon, Wichita State remained a member of the MVC, but not for much longer.
Boatright, university president John Bardo, coaches, athletes and fans wait on one thing — official word of WSU’s acceptance into the American Athletic Conference. There is no more news to report, no more moves to be made except the final word that the Shockers are changing neighborhoods.
WSU is expected to join the American for the 2017-18 seasons.
Bardo, if form follows other conference moves, will take the call, perhaps from American commissioner Mike Aresco, perhaps from one of the university presidents.
On Tuesday, Jon Rothstein of Fanragsports.com reported, citing anonymous sources, that the MVC will hold an emergency meeting on Sunday in St. Louis to discuss WSU’s departure and future additions.
An MVC spokesman declined comment.
AAC members are Houston, Memphis, Tulsa, Tulane, SMU, Temple, South Florida, Cincinnati, Connecticut, East Carolina, Central Florida and football-only Navy.
WSU would move all its sports to the American and give the conference a 12th basketball-playing member. Football is not a part of the discussion.
Wichita State needs nine votes from the 12 AAC members to receive an invitation.
There is no exit fee from the Missouri Valley Conference, WSU’s home since 1945. Bardo must provide written notice, by registered mail, to the top conference officials.
According to the MVC constitution, a school must give 24 months notice for withdrawal to keep all of its distributions (meaning mostly NCAA Tournament money). A school forfeits all its MVC distributions if it gives less than 12 months notice.
That means Wichita State, should it withdraw soon, would give up future MVC distributions. It would also likely pay an entrance fee to join the AAC.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
Comments