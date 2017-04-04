Wichita State waits on word from American Athletic Conference

0:36 Arch Madness recap in 30 seconds Pause

4:38 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop talk about AAC

3:15 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop talk WSU's tourney title

1:07 Shockers face off in dunk competition at "Shocker Madness"

0:49 She sings into a well in Italy, and it sounds amazing

1:03 U.S. Navy and Thai navy fly P-8A during training exercise

1:08 Man fatally shot in his car

3:04 Wichita restaurants team up for stomach-turning April Fool's Day joke

5:38 Get to know the Wichita State basketball readers panel