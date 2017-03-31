Wichita State’s MVC departure date, perhaps, may be coming soon

3:15 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop talk WSU's tourney title Pause

0:36 Arch Madness recap in 30 seconds

2:29 Shockers fall in NCAA Tournament and Bob Lutz says goodbye

10:33 'We came up one possession short.'

1:07 Shockers face off in dunk competition at "Shocker Madness"

1:32 Large fire causes Atlanta highway overpass collapse

2:52 CIA director’s Wichita house up for auction

1:51 Dandales is closing, but for how long?

12:27 Surveillance video shows robbery that led to Independence officer shooting