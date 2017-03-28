Sources: Wichita State interviewed Texas A&M assistant for women’s basketball job

Wichita State interviewed Texas A&M associate head coach Kelly Bond-White for its position as women’s basketball coach, according to multiple sources.
Bond-White spent the past 14 seasons at Texas A&M. She was promoted to associate head coach in 2007.
Bond-White, from Chicago, played point guard at Illinois and helped the Illini to the 1997 and 1998 NCAA Tournaments.
She started her coaching career at Providence in 1999. In 2000, she joined coach Gary Blair’s staff at Arkansas. She followed Blair to Texas A&M in 2003.
The Aggies won the NCAA title in 2011 and advanced to the Elite Eight in 2008 and 2014.
WSU has also interviewed Pittsburg State coach Lane Lord and UTEP’s Keitha Adams, according to sources. While it is likely other coaches interviewed, those are the only names to emerge in media reports.
Wichita State is replacing Jody Adams-Birch, who left the position in late January. She was replaced by interim coach Linda Hargrove, who is working with athletic director Darron Boatright on the hire. Keitha Adams and Adams-Birch are not related.
